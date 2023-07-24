Jeremy Clarkson warns some of his cider might explode

1 day ago
A man pinch achromatic hairsbreadth successful a bluish suit and checked shirtImage source, PA Media

Image caption,

The presenter has told group if they person immoderate bottles affected by nan problem they tin get a refund

By Emma Elgee and PA

BBC News

Jeremy Clarkson has warned customers who person bought his cider that immoderate bottles could explode.

The 63-year-old presenter said a correction meant location was a "slim chance" immoderate of nan Hawkstone Cider bottles whitethorn erupt.

The cider comes from Hawkstone Brewery successful Bourton-on-the-Water successful Gloucestershire.

On Twitter he said: "If nan headdress has nan codification L3160, unfastened it underwater, move it distant and get successful touch for a refund."

He said: "There's been a monolithic cock up and arsenic a result, there's a very slim chance immoderate of our Hawkstone CIDER bottles might, there's nary easy measurement of saying this, explode.

"Really sorry astir this but connected nan upside, nan brew is good and still delicious.

"As is nan cider, successful bottles that are unaffected. Which is almost each of them."

The drinks marque was launched successful 2021, pinch its superior ingredients coming from Clarkson's 1,000-acre Diddly Squat workplace successful Chipping Norton.

This Instagram station cannot beryllium displayed successful your browser. Please alteration Javascript aliases effort a different browser.View original contented connected Instagram

A station connected Instagram from Hawkstone explained that nan rumor is owed to "a mini amount" of nan cider "over fermenting".

The marque besides said: "Take a photograph of nan caps and we will nonstop you a caller batch aliases a refund."

Follow BBC West connected Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your communicative ideas to: [email protected]

