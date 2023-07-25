Jeremy Hunt has revealed much specifications astir his test pinch crab aft noticing a mole connected his caput which "grew and grew".

Speaking to nan Daily Mail, nan chancellor besides shared really his mother and begetter died from crab and his relative was besides diagnosed pinch nan disease.

But he said he was "blessed" to drawback his information comparatively early - and now hopes UK investigation tin thief "lift nan curse of cancer from humanity successful nan future" and said he wants to put much into exploring curen and diagnoses.

"I had a mole successful my caput that conscionable grew and grew," Mr Hunt, 56, said.

"I was a furniture curate astatine nan time, not successful my existent job, but it was evidently nan first clip that nan 'C word' had been utilized successful position of my ain wellness truthful that makes you beryllium up.

"But I was blessed. It was not a life-threatening crab and it was caught comparatively early.

"I had superb curen from nan NHS to region it, but I americium very alert of members of my ain family who person had overmuch tougher battles against cancer, and I cognize that's what families are going done up and down nan country. My relative is doing OK, but for illustration galore families who person cancer, it is simply a life-changing thing."

Mr Hunt's father, Sir Nicholas Hunt, died successful 2013 aged 82, while his mother Lady Meriel Hunt died aged 84 past twelvemonth - some owed to cancer.

His relative Charlie, 53, was diagnosed pinch an fierce shape of crab known arsenic sarcoma successful 2020.

Mr Hunt, who was antecedently wellness caput and overseas secretary, said: "My curen was superb, but I cognize much and much of america are getting crab truthful that's why we request to proceed to put more.

"One of nan things we request to attraction connected is early test because if you prime up cancers early, it's overmuch much apt that you'll wholly cure someone."

He continued: "It's astir half nan costs for nan NHS if you prime up crab astatine shape 1 aliases 2 alternatively than 3 and 4 truthful that's why diagnostic centres are very important.

"Basically being capable to get group early entree to room is still nan astir effective measurement of getting free of cancer."

The chancellor said that, while his crab was easy to notice, it is those which are little visible which group request to beryllium much wary of.

"You're much apt to find a lump successful your bosom than you are nan symptoms of prostate crab and bowel crab aliases oesophageal cancer," he said. "That's why they tin often beryllium truthful dangerous.

"Obviously I'm very alert from my clip arsenic wellness caput that half of america will get crab successful our lifetimes, but nan encouraging point is this state really is 1 of nan world leaders erstwhile it comes to crab research.

"We are doing immoderate groundbreaking investigation present which could assistance nan curse of crab from humanity successful nan future, which is why I'm each successful favour of thing we tin perchance do to raise money to support much investigation into crab and raise consciousness of what's possible."

Mr Hunt and his younger relative Charlie person tally nan London Marathon to raise money for Sarcoma UK and nan Royal Surrey Cancer and Surgical Innovation Centre, arsenic good arsenic a bid of runs and motorcycle rides.