Jeremy Renner Interview With Diane Sawyer Gives ABC Thursday Ratings Boost

3 hours ago
Jeremy Renner‘s question and reply pinch Diane Sawyer gave ABC a spot of a ratings boost connected Thursday night.

Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview – A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph aired astatine 10 p.m. ET/PT, averaging 3.49M unrecorded + aforesaid time full viewers. According to ABC, that’s nan broadcaster’s champion Thursday capacity successful six months, since nan premiere of nan Hilary Swank play Alaska Daily.

Alaska Daily managed astir 3.58M viewers for its October 6 premiere. The season, which ended connected March 30, averaged astir 2.8M viewers. Compared to past week, nan Jeremy Renner typical drew astir 800,000 much viewers.

Renner’s typical underperformed compared to Sawyer’s erstwhile tell-all question and reply pinch Matthew Perry successful October, which drew astir 4.15M viewers.

It’s besides worthy noting that nan last hr of primetime connected Thursdays has a patient lead-in from Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy. The Jeremy Renner question and reply managed to tie astir 100,000 much viewers than Grey’s, but Station 19 won nan nighttime pinch astir 3.6M viewers.

About 790,000 of nan viewers for Renner’s typical were among nan advertisement friends news demographic, which is 25-54. The web says that’s its champion non-sports Thursday ratings successful astir 2 years, since May 6, 2021.

Since nan typical was billed arsenic an ABC News interview, nan web measured its ratings occurrence based connected nan news demo, alternatively than nan accustomed 18-49 intermezo programming demo. Among 18-49 year-olds, nan typical sewage a 0.37 rating.

During nan special, Renner discussed nan Jan. 1 snowplow mishap that collapsed much than 30 bones successful his assemblage and near him successful captious condition, arsenic good arsenic his months-long betterment process.

