Jerusalem: Clashes erupt at al-Aqsa mosque

By David Gritten & Yaroslav Lukov BBC News

Israeli constabulary person fought pinch Palestinian worshippers astatine al-Aqsa mosque successful occupied East Jerusalem.

Police said 350 group were arrested successful a pre-dawn ambush aft what they called "agitators" pinch fireworks, sticks and stones unopen themselves inside.

Palestinians said stun grenades and rubber bullets were utilized to clear retired nan group and that 14 group were hurt.

Militants successful nan Gaza Strip later fired 9 rockets astatine Israel and its subject carried retired aerial strikes successful response.

The latest unit comes conscionable up of an overlap betwixt nan Islamic beatified period of Ramadan and nan Jewish Passover holiday.

The al-Aqsa mosque, nan 3rd holiest tract successful Islam, is located connected a hilltop analyzable known by Muslims arsenic al-Haram al-Sharif (the Noble Sanctuary) and by Jews arsenic nan Temple Mount. Jews revere it arsenic nan location of 2 Biblical Temples and it is nan holiest tract successful Judaism.

On Tuesday, Palestinians barricaded themselves successful nan mosque aft nan evening Ramadan prayer, amid reports that Jewish extremists wanted to effort to sacrifice a Passover goat astatine nan tract - arsenic Jews did successful Biblical times earlier nan Romans destroyed their temple there.

Israeli constabulary said successful a connection that "several law-breaking youths and masked agitators" fortified nan mosque "in bid to disrupt nationalist bid and desecrate nan mosque".

"After galore and prolonged attempts to get them retired by talking to nary avail, constabulary forces were forced to participate nan compound successful bid to get them retired pinch nan intentions to let nan Fajr [dawn] dream and to forestall a convulsive disturbance," it added.

"When nan constabulary entered, stones were thrown astatine them and fireworks were fired from wrong nan mosque by a ample group of agitators."

One serviceman was injured successful nan limb by a chromatic during nan clashes, it said.

Video released by nan constabulary showed fireworks exploding and lighting up nan dream hallway arsenic heavy equipped officers successful riot cogwheel moved in.

Other footage posted connected societal media appeared to show an serviceman utilizing a firearm butt and others utilizing sticks to hit Palestinians connected nan level amid shouts and screams.

Pictures of nan aftermath showed overturned furnishings and dream mats scattered crossed nan carpet.

The Palestinian Red Crescent reported that 14 Palestinians were injured. It besides said Israeli forces prevented its medics from reaching nan mosque, though this has not been confirmed.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas's spokesperson condemned nan Israeli raid, describing it arsenic an onslaught connected Muslim worshippers.

"We pass nan Occupation [Israel] not to transverse nan reddish lines successful nan beatified places, which will lead to nan large explosion," Nabil Abu Rudeineh said.

The leader of nan Palestinian Islamist militant group Hamas, which controls nan Gaza Strip, called nan incident "an unprecedented crime" and warned Israel that location would beryllium "consequences".

Following nan clashes, militants fired 9 rockets from Gaza, triggering sirens successful communities successful confederate Israel, nan Israeli subject said.

Four of nan rockets were intercepted by its aerial defence strategy and different 4 landed successful unfastened areas, it added.

No group has truthful acold said it was down nan rocket fire, but it is believed that Hamas approved nan launches.

The Israeli subject said its craft struck limb manufacturing sites and a retention tract belonging to Hamas successful response, arsenic good arsenic a subject compound utilized for training.

Israeli tanks besides struck subject posts on nan Israel-Gaza separator fence.

There were nary reports of casualties connected either side.