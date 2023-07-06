Jessica Simpson reacts to those who think Nick Lachey treated her poorly on ‘Newlyweds.'

Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey invited viewers into their individual lives and matrimony erstwhile they starred successful “Newlyweds: Nick & Jessica.” They besides opened themselves up to criticisms astir their relationship.

It's been almost 20 years since nan MTV reality show premiered successful August 2003. The erstwhile couple, who divided successful 2006, had been joined for almost 10 months earlier nan curtains were pulled back.

TikTokers are either rewatching aliases discovering nan show for nan first clip and person thoughts connected nan measurement Lachey treated his now-ex-wife.

In a caller question and reply pinch Bustle published July 6, Simpson reacted to nan comments made against nan 98 Degrees singer. But first, nan “Irresistible” vocalist shared really nan reality show gave her nan opportunity to person group spot her beryllium “vulnerable.”

“That’s me,” Simpson, 42, said of her then-23-year-old self.

Jessica Simpson and hubby Nick Lachey be Operation Smiles' 3rd Annual Los Angeles Gala connected September 22, 2004 successful Beverly Hills, California. Vince Bucci / Getty Images

She was past asked astir a segment wherever Lachey calls her a “spoiled brat” aggregate times while arguing astir decorating their home. Many group person commented connected nan clip, penning that Lachey was “a unspeakable husband,” “Nick was nan problem” and “he was truthful mean to her,” among different antagonistic opinions.

Simpson simply “offers a better-late-than-never shrug,” per nan outlet and replied, “It’s astonishing what publicity tin do” erstwhile asked astir nan first belief he gave.

The entrepreneur — who has been joined to erstwhile shot subordinate Eric Johnson since 2014 — shared that she sees nan show successful a different light. She besides says her 3 kids — Maxwell, 11, Ace, 10, and Birdie Mae, 4 — person seen pieces of nan show erstwhile they find clips connected YouTube.

“I’m still that person. Honestly, if Eric told maine I had to do each nan laundry, I would still propulsion it complete nan banister and propulsion a hissy fit,” she said.

Simpson antecedently said that she has nary regrets doing “Newlyweds,” telling nan hosts of “The Real” successful 2022, “I don’t regret that astatine all. If anything, it was awesome TV. It was very existent and Nick and I really had a batch of fun.”

“I was truthful young, I didn’t moreover person a clasp connected who I was arsenic a person,” she said astir possibly emotion embarrassed by rewatching nan show.

Simpson besides said that contempt her divorce, she “never” has regretted anything from her past. “No, I study from it,” she said. “There’s a instruction successful everything.”

Whatever instruction she's learned she's taking it to her caller reality TV project. The “With You” vocalist told Bustle that she is moving connected a docuseries that will chronicle her return to music.

“We’re astir to commencement shopping it around,” she said, adding that she’s moving pinch group antecedently progressive with “Newlyweds.”

In nan meantime, erstwhile she's not responding to rumors she's taking Ozempic, she's pursuing her dreams and wanting to make her kids proud.

“If they don’t spot maine pursuing my dreams and fighting for what I judge successful — and fighting for who I americium and my spot successful this world — they’ll ne'er do it for themselves,” she said. “And they’ll conscionable beryllium connected Instagram reasoning that’s what’s perfect. It’s not.”