8 hours ago
Crystal Palace defender, Jairo Riedewald has heaped praise connected English midfielder of Ghanaian descent, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

According to him, nan teen is an breathtaking subordinate pinch a agleam early up of him.

Speaking successful an question and reply aft nan tie against Brondby, Jairo Riedewald said he believes Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is fresh and mature for a spot successful nan Crystal Palace first team.

“He's very exciting. I said to him a batch past pre-season and past he went connected indebtedness and did very well.

“This season, he's looking sharp, he's looking ready, and much mature. I deliberation it was a bully indebtedness and hopefully we'll spot him much often this season,” Jairo Riedewald said.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi spent nan 2022/23 shot play connected indebtedness astatine Charlton Athletic. He starred during his clip astatine nan nine and was voted Player of nan Season.

Now backmost astatine Crystal Palace, he is moving difficult successful pre-season to gain a spot successful nan first squad for nan 2023/24 shot season.

