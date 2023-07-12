Jet careers off runway after crash landing at international airport - with all on board surviving

Despite nan scary crash, each 30 passengers and 4 unit connected committee survived

By James Reynolds

Published: 14:41 BST, 12 July 2023 | Updated: 17:55 BST, 12 July 2023

This is nan astonishing infinitesimal a rider level clang landed astatine Mogadishu's world airport.

Video captured nan jet's melodramatic descent crossed nan runway successful Somalia arsenic nan aviator wrestled to safely onshore nan level astatine Aden Adde Airport connected July 11.

Despite nan startling accident, each 30 passengers and 4 unit members connected committee were reported to person survived, pinch conscionable 2 'minor injuries' needing treatment.

The clang was reported to person been caused by a faulty landing gear.

Footage shows nan level hurtling crossed nan landing portion and smashing done a bordering wall.

An image shows nan level sliding crossed nan runway, reportedly aft a landing cogwheel issue

The plane, reportedly affected by a tailwind, spins astir arsenic it approaches nan separator fence

As nan level careers crossed nan runway, its helping makes interaction pinch nan fence, sending nan level into a spin.

The backmost extremity of nan level past hits nan obstruction and brings it to a melodramatic stop.

Parts of nan level look to travel loose and are thrown retired beyond nan difficult border.

Footage of nan aftermath showed nan grade of harm to nan Halla Airlines jet.

The fuselage appears surgery from nan backmost and, from different angle, nan cockpit appears to person travel apart.

Video besides showed a occurrence motor and emergency workers connected nan segment afterwards.

The level is understood to person been connected a home formation from Puntland, bluish Somalia.

Somali authorities media later confirmed that nan Halla Airlines level had skidded disconnected nan runway.

Industry insiders person named nan level arsenic a twin-turboprop Embraer EMB 120, arsenic reported in The Express.

Flight Global noted that conditions were good astatine nan time, pinch 'good visibility' but 17km winds from south-southwest, which they opportunity would person generated a 'tailwind'.

On July 18, 2022, a Fokker 50 operated by Jubba Airways likewise collapsed astatine Aden Abbe International Airport successful Mogadishu, pinch each 36 connected committee surviving.

While landing, nan plane's helping deed nan crushed and separated, causing nan level to rotation and skid disconnected nan runway.

US service unit were coincidentally connected hand, undergoing aesculapian training, and were capable to thief evacuate nan passengers.

MailOnline contacted Halla Airlines for comment.