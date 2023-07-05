Jetstar passengers forced to sleep rough at Whitsunday's airport in Prosperine

By Sarah Liversidge For Daily Mail Australia

Published: 05:31 BST, 5 July 2023 | Updated: 05:31 BST, 5 July 2023

A wheelchair-bound female was among dozens of travellers forced to group up campy astatine an airdrome overnight aft their hose abruptly cancelled their flight.

The passengers were waiting astatine Whitsunday Coast Airport successful Proserpine, Queensland, for their Melbourne-bound formation precocious connected Tuesday night.

Their hose Jetstar abruptly cancelled nan formation owed to bad upwind and grounded to organise an replacement pinch 60 travellers near stranded astatine nan airdrome overnight.

Pregnant women, families and children pinch typical needs were among nan group forced to slumber unsmooth aft nan bearer grounded to thief find them accommodation.

Kaylene Cooper, 68, was flying location to Melbourne aft being admitted to Mackay Base Hospital for 3 weeks owed to a cellulitis flare-up.

Dozen's of Jetstar passengers were forced to slumber astatine nan Whitsunday's Proserpine airdrome connected Wednesday aft their formation was cancelled

Having spent astir of her clip successful nan hospital's intensive attraction unit, she had been incapable to locomotion and was utilizing a wheelchair.

Her boy Travis Cooper said he had flown to Queensland to assistance his mother successful getting home.

'I flew up Sunday to thief pinch her discharge and beryllium nan support she needs for nan formation home,' he told the Herald Sun.

'The doctors wanted mum to alert location and get her wounds dressing changed consecutive aft nan formation but we've been astatine nan airdrome now for much than 24 hours'.

He said passengers were told astatine midnight connected Wednesday that 'all flights were cancelled'.

Ms Cooper, on pinch 60 different passengers, were forced to slumber astatine nan airport, including connected chairs and connected nan floor, overnight arsenic adjacent hotels had quickly booked retired owed to schoolhouse holidays.

Mr Cooper said his mother was 'sore and tired' aft a 'tough night'.

Another passenger, Simon, told 3AW that aged group and a kid pinch typical needs were among those 'abandoned' by nan airline.

Their hose Jetstar abruptly cancelled nan formation owed to bad upwind and grounded to organise an replacement pinch 60 travellers near stranded astatine nan airport

'A batch of group apparently lined up their ain replacement emergency accommodation but Jetstar were still saying 'No, bent connected we're getting a betterment scheme together',' he said.

'They conscionable stalled and delayed and a batch of group missed retired connected their ain arrangements.'

He said passengers had received vouchers to bargain nutrient and drinks astatine nan airdrome but location was nary update connected erstwhile caller flights would beryllium organised.

Jetstar said successful a connection it was incapable to alert an technologist to Proserpine to hole a level owed to bad weather, and a typical formation to Brisbane for nan stranded passengers was incapable to onshore owed to fog.

The hose apologised for nan 'lengthy disruption' and acknowledged passengers had an 'uncomfortable night'.

'We will ever prioritise information and we convey everyone for their patience and knowing arsenic we activity really difficult to get them connected their measurement today,' an hose spokesperson said