Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for each nan latest intermezo news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter

Dame Joan Bakewell has reassured Portrait Artist Of nan Year fans aft saying she’d been “dropped” from nan show.

The Sky Arts competition, which intends to find nan champion painters successful nan country, is owed to return soon.

While promotional articles listed Bakewell arsenic nan returning host, nan journalist and broadcaster suggested to her Twitter followers connected Tuesday (4 July) that this is not nan cast.

“The publicity says I’ll beryllium judging Portrait Artist of nan Year!!” she wrote. “Alas, no! Sadly I’ve been dropped!”

However, successful a follow-up tweet, Bakewell, 90, said her original station had been a “mistake”.

“Out of carelessness and nan mistakes of aged age, I’ve managed to opportunity I’m giving up Portrait Artist and going connected my way!!” she wrote

“Not so!! I’m present a while yet… moving pinch my friends. I was conscionable anticipating nan early pinch regrets astatine what will inevitably end!!!”

Bakewell, who presently appears connected nan show pinch Stephen Mangan, has been a portion of nan bid since 2013.

Her fans, and nan show’s viewers, are breathing sighs of alleviation pursuing her clarification.

Joan Bakewell reassures ‘Portrait Artist of nan Year’ viewers aft confusion (Twitter)

In consequence to nan original tweet, writer and character Mark Gatiss replied: “What caller hellhole is this??” Meanwhile, What’s On Stage theatre professional Sarah Crompton wrote: “Noooooooo! That’s atrocious news.”

The Independent has conatcted Sky Arts for comment.

In January 2023, Bakewell revealed that she had been diagnosed pinch colon cancer, for which she underwent surgery. She past had chemotherapy, which she described arsenic a “mopping-up operation”.

The victor of Portrait Artist of nan Year, nan last of which takes spot astatine nan National Portrait Gallery, receives a £10,000 committee to overgarment either a celebrated characteristic aliases landmark.

This artwork past becomes portion of a nationalist collection.