Joanna Krupa shoots a dog food commercial in LA after husband Douglas Nunes filed for divorce

1 hour ago
RHOM alum Joanna Krupa is spotted shooting a commercialized for Purina Dog nutrient successful LA... days aft her hubby Douglas Nunes revenge for divorce

By Trevin Lund and Christine Rendon For Dailymail.com

Published: 02:17 BST, 1 April 2023 | Updated: 02:45 BST, 1 April 2023

Joanna Krupa was spotted shooting a commercialized for Purina Dog nutrient successful Los Angeles, conscionable days aft her estranged husband, Douglas Nunes, revenge for divorce.

The 43-year-old Real Housewives of Miami alum was seen smiling arsenic she fed 2 Labrador Retrievers, who sat connected nan writer successful beforehand of her, immoderate treats. 

The Polish-born supermodel wore a achromatic hoody, skinny jeans, and sneakers and styled her blonde tresses successful a braid.

The prima could beryllium seen nary longer wearing her gem wedding ringing arsenic she carried a ample reddish container of kibble and a fewer jars of treats.

The mother-of-one tied nan knot pinch nan businessman successful 2018, but he officially revenge divorcement documents successful Los Angeles County connected March 24, aft nearly 5 years of marriage.  

Precious pooches: Joanna Krupa, 43, was spotted shooting a commercialized for Purina Dog nutrient successful Los Angeles connected Friday, conscionable days aft her estranged husband, Douglas Nunes, revenge for divorce

Going their abstracted ways: The prima could beryllium seen nary longer wearing her gem wedding ringing arsenic she carried a ample reddish container of Purina One canine nutrient and a fewer jars of treats

Keeping it Casual: The Polish-born supermodel wore a achromatic hoody, skinny jeans, and sneakers and styled her blonde tresses successful a braid

In nan documents, Nunes is seeking to artifact nan court's expertise to grant Nunes immoderate spousal support.

Nunes cited irreconcilable differences arsenic nan origin of their divided and claimed they separated connected January 2, 2023.

Douglas requested associated ineligible and beingness custody of their daughter, three-year-old Asha Leigh, who was welcomed to nan world successful 2019.

Regarding their marital assets, Nunes seeks to person nan tribunal disagreement their belongings for them and determine who receives what.

His petition does not mention if they had a prenuptial agreement.

DailyMail.com has contacted representatives for Krupa for comment.

Krupa and Nunes tied nan knot successful an ornate ceremonial held in a Benedictine Abbey successful Kraków, Poland, connected August 4, 2018. 

They had a hush-hush wedding successful Los Angeles conscionable 3 weeks earlier their ceremonial successful Poland, DailyMail.com revealed astatine nan time. 

The mates exchanged rings connected March 25, 2018, only 7 months aft Joanna finalized her divorcement from her first husband, Romain Zago. 

Family: The mates welcomed their only kid together, girl Asha, successful 2019 

A statement: On Monday, nan exemplary took to her Instagram to rumor a connection soon aft Douglas revenge for divorce

Custody: The 2 stock daughter, Ashe-Leigh, and Douglas has asked for associated beingness and ineligible custody of nan three-year-old

'A associated decision': Along pinch a family photograph of herself happily smiling pinch nan businessman and their daughter, she wrote out, 'My hubby and I person made a associated determination to get separated'

Krupa was joined to Miami nightclub entrepreneur Zago for conscionable complete 3 years earlier she revenge for divorcement successful July 2017.  

Their San Diego nuptials were featured connected seasons 2 and 3 of Real Housewives of Miami, pinch nan Polish blonde admitting she was unsure whether to spell done pinch nan ceremonial up of time.

After getting married, nan mates returned to unrecorded successful Miami but recovered themselves successful what became an progressively long-distance narration owed to activity commitments connected other sides of nan country.

The divorcement was finalized successful conscionable 15 minutes astatine a Miami courthouse, pinch nan brace agreeing to evenly divided their assets and waive alimony.

First marriage: Krupa was joined to Miami nightclub entrepreneur Zago for conscionable complete 3 years earlier she revenge for divorcement successful July 2017

Source Dailymail

