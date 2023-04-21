Joanna Page reveals she has had her fallopian tubes cut

Actress Joanna Page has revealed she made an 'impulsive' determination to person her fallopian tubes snipped arsenic she is 'too old' to person a 5th child.

The 46-year-old Gavin and Stacey prima underwent nan process aft having her 4th child, aged 44.

She besides revealed she has slept separately from her husband, erstwhile Emmerdale character James Thornton, for 10 years, pinch nan mates alternatively occupying bedrooms pinch their children Eva, 10, Kit, seven, Noah, six, and Boe, 16 months.

Speaking to Woman & Home she said she would 'love a 5th baby' but doesn't consciousness it would beryllium adjacent connected her existent brood.

'When I was having my third, my obstetrician asked maine astir contraception plans and I said, "I'm having a baby, I'll astir apt not person activity forever,"' she told nan publication.

Honest: Actress Joanna Page has revealed she made an 'impulsive' determination to person her fallopian tubes snipped arsenic she is 'too old' to person a 5th child

Opening up: Joanna said she would 'love a 5th baby' but doesn't consciousness it would beryllium adjacent connected her existent brood

Partner: The Gavin and Stacey prima besides revealed she and hubby James Thornton, 47, person slept successful abstracted bedrooms for a decade because they slumber successful pinch their children

She continued: 'After Boe, nan aforesaid obstetrician asked again and I'm rather impulsive truthful I said, "OK, you tin trim my tubes." Then, past month, arsenic soon arsenic I had my first period, I thought, "What a waste! I want different baby. I want different mini one".'

Tubal ligation involves nan fallopian tubes being cut, tied aliases blocked to permanently forestall pregnancy.

The Welsh actress, who said her hubby was not a instrumentality of her proposal to get nan room reversed, added: 'Deep down, I cognize that should beryllium it. I'm excessively aged now and it's not adjacent connected nan others, but it's nan finality.'

Miss Page and Thornton, 47, who met connected nan group of 1999 TV play David Copperfield earlier tying nan knot successful 2003, person slept successful abstracted bedrooms for a decade.

'Intimacy is important, but James and I don't get immoderate clip together,' she said. 'For 10 years, we've slept pinch nan children. Noah is nan only 1 that now sleeps successful his ain bed.

'Eva and Kit are successful pinch James and I've been successful nan spare room pinch Boe for nan past year.'

She continued: 'James has been truthful understanding. He said, "It's perfectly fine. This is simply a infinitesimal we're going done wherever everything is astir nan kids".'

Miss Page, who said she would for illustration to go a yoga coach aliases a activity therapist, will return to acting aft a decade, starring successful Russell T Davies' upcoming Men Up, astir nan first Viagra trials.

Love: Joanna and hubby James (pictured successful 2010) person been joined since 2003 and met connected nan group of David Copperfield successful 1999

Fourth child: Joanna and James welcomed their 4th kid Boe to their brood successful 2021- their past baby

Mum duties: The character 'refused each activity for a bully six to 8 years to beryllium pinch nan babies,' arsenic that 'completely felt for illustration nan correct thing'. She added: 'I conscionable don't deliberation you tin person it all'

Making a comeback: But reference from a book during a regular oculus trial reignited her passion for performing

Read each astir it: The June rumor of Woman&Home is connected waste Thursday

She 'refused each activity for a bully six to 8 years to beryllium pinch nan babies,' arsenic that 'completely felt for illustration nan correct thing'. She added: 'I conscionable don't deliberation you tin person it all.'

But reference from a book during a regular oculus trial reignited her passion for performing.

‘I’d thought, “I don’t want to do immoderate acting, I don’t want to beryllium taken distant from nan family,” but erstwhile nan optician asked maine to publication nan opening of a section from a book, I went disconnected connected one,’ she said.

‘I recovered myself going, “It was a acheronian night, he looked done nan model and he saw her”. I didn’t request to perpetrate to it that much, but I really enjoyed it. I thought, “Jesus, I deliberation I request to spell and do a spot of acting”.’

The June rumor of Woman&Home is connected waste Thursday.