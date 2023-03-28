Job adverts are high - though UK economy faces labour and skills shortage

REC floor plan showing variations successful nan number of occupation adverts posted each week REC Recruitment and Employment Federation

This twelvemonth is still "a bully clip to beryllium looking for a job", according to Neil Carberry, Chief Executive of nan REC (the Recruitment and Employment Confederation). According to him, information does not propose that "labour and skills shortages are going distant soon". The Labour Market Tracker designed by nan REC and Lightcast shows that nan number of caller occupation postings from nan 6th to nan 12th of March was 205,947, 1.5 per cent higher than nan erstwhile week.

In nan aforesaid week, nan number of progressive occupation adverts was astatine 1,447,095, a 5 per cent summation from nan erstwhile week. According to nan REC, "the fig has remained unchangeable astir and supra 1.4 cardinal since January 2022, reflecting nan precocious request from employers".

Also successful nan aforesaid week, location were 18,537 progressive occupation postings for superior and nursery acquisition school professionals, and 19,401 progressive occupation postings for secondary acquisition school professionals. These figures bespeak "the standard of nan issues pinch pay, workload and conditions of work among teachers" according to Carberry.

Elena Magrini, Head of Global Research astatine Lightcast, explains really "the number of caller online postings has stabilised successful caller weeks," meaning that nan labour marketplace mightiness beryllium "cooling". However, nan absence of diminution "suggests that nan existent economical outlook" of "high inflation" and "uncertainty" successful markets has not yet impacted negatively recruitment activity"

ONS Data

According to a caller labour marketplace overview by nan ONS (the Office for National Statistics), "the UK employment complaint was estimated astatine 75.7 per cent from November 2022 to January 2023". Unemployment from November 2022 to January 2023 was astatine 3.7 per cent, pinch nan "economic inactivity" complaint astatine 21.3 per cent successful nan aforesaid period. Those who are classed arsenic economically inactive "are not successful employment but do not meet nan internationally accepted meaning of unemployment", either because they are not seeking activity aliases are incapable to commencement work.

However, nan ONS besides states that businesses "continue to mention economical pressures arsenic a facet successful holding backmost connected recruitment". Their figures show that from December 2022 to February 2023, nan estimated number of vacancies fell by 51,000 successful nan 4th to 1,124,000.

Responses by business and government

Whilst location whitethorn beryllium galore opportunities disposable for work, nan continuing skills shortage presents challenges for businesses and nan authorities successful filling vacancies.

To meet these challenges, Carberry explains really "companies request to accommodate their hiring plans", pinch a attraction connected "reaching into different communities, accomplishment improvement and unit engagement" apt to nutrient affirmative results.

Whilst acknowledging that nan caller Spring Budget was correct to attraction connected childcare and support to work, Carberry goes connected to criticise nan government, stating that "the Budget sewage an F from businesses connected skills" and that "the existent strategy successful England actively discourages employer finance and it needs to change".

Announced connected nan 15th of March, nan authorities declare that its caller outpouring fund "breaks down barriers to work, unshackles business finance and tackles labour shortages head-on". It includes measures intended to "remove barriers to activity for astir half a cardinal parents pinch a kid nether 3 successful England not moving owed to caring responsibilities".

Furthermore, nan authorities has besides introduced a "returnerships" initiative for those complete 50 seeking to return to activity aliases commencement a caller career. The inaugural encourages adults complete nan property of 50 to get backmost into activity and embark connected breathtaking caller profession ventures, utilising "apprenticeships, Skills Bootcamps and Sector-Based Work Academy Programmes (SWAPs)" to supply caller opportunities for older generations.