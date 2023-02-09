Jodie Turner-Smith Interview: Murder Mystery 2

Nick and Audrey Spitz return successful Murder Mystery 2. After nan events of nan first film, nan mates person go full-time backstage investigators, but they are struggling to get their detective agency disconnected nan ground. The mates is invited by their aged friend nan Maharaja to his wedding. However, they are erstwhile again pulled into a web of lies, corruption, and crime erstwhile they are framed for nan Maharaja's kidnapping and must frantically activity to clear their names successful a awesome world crime for nan 2nd time.

Screen Rant said pinch Jodie Turner-Smith astir Murder Mystery 2. Smith discusses moving pinch drama legends Aniston and Sandler and why her character, nan Countess, isn't a villain. She besides teases her domiciled successful nan highly anticipated Star Wars bid called The Acolyte.

Jodie Turner-Smith connected Murder Mystery 2

Screen Rant: Jodie, I emotion this movie, I emotion The Countess.

Jodie Turner-Smith: Yes, nan Countess, nan C--tress, whichever you for illustration to telephone her.

She's a caller summation to nan Murder Mystery franchise. Can you talk to maine a small spot astir her domiciled successful nan film?

Jodie Turner-Smith: The Countess is simply a profoundly misunderstood individual, because galore for immoderate logic would picture her arsenic a villain, and she's not a villain. She speaks astir nan world arsenic she sees it, and group arsenic she sees them. If thing displeases her, she says so. And she loves money.

I emotion nan comedic yet antagonistic reside of nan Countess. Can you talk to maine astir uncovering that balance, particularly moving pinch comedic geniuses for illustration Adam and Jennifer?

Jodie Turner-Smith: I don't cognize really I did it actually, no. Working pinch Adam and Jen evidently is simply a stunning acquisition because what nan 2 of them person them going on, it's conscionable truthful unthinkable and magnetic and hilarious, and it's benignant of difficult to support it together. But successful a portion for illustration this, it really is each astir nan ensemble. It really is astir figuring retired wherever you fresh successful and benignant of playing that note.

I ever activity pinch my acting coach, Leigh Kilton-Smith, and we worked a batch connected this. And for me, arsenic I said, successful my explanation of nan Countess, she's conscionable surviving her deepest truth. I ever tried to find nan truth, everything that she's saying is ever immoderate her truth is successful that moment.

That's brilliant. What did you find nan astir astonishing astir playing nan Countess, and what did you want to bring to nan domiciled that wasn't needfully connected nan page?

Jodie Turner-Smith: She's a batch simpler than you would think. She doesn't person immoderate diabolical plan. It's really rather straightforward pinch her, which was a very absorbing statement to play.

You guys changeable successful Paris, which is 1 of my favourite cities successful nan world. Can you talk to maine astir what nan power of nan metropolis brought to nan film?

Jodie Turner-Smith: Paris is conscionable truthful romantic. I'm judge location are group that dislike Paris, but they're astir apt dormant inside. There's conscionable thing that's inspiring and romanticist and gorgeous and feels "oooh" astir nan city. It feels for illustration each nan movies you've ever seen astir Paris. It looks for illustration you're successful a movie conscionable stepping around.

I'm a immense Star Wars fan, and I cognize you're going to beryllium successful The Acolyte, and I cognize it takes spot astatine nan extremity of The High Republic. What tin you show america astir The Acolyte and nan characteristic you play?

Jodie Turner-Smith: I tin show you that what Leslye Headland has done wrong of this IP is dissimilar thing that we've seen earlier from Star Wars. And I sewage to play a really amazing, powerful characteristic who I'm really proud of, and nether nan guidance of 1 of my favourite board Kogonada successful these 2 episodes. You are going to spot thing really amazing.

Amandla Stenberg is specified an unthinkable performer, and I sewage to activity pinch JJ and Carrie-Anne Moss, and it's conscionable really amazing. It wasn't until we sewage to nan extremity of accumulation that I realized that Dean [Charles Champman] was nan Lannister who jumps retired of nan window. [Laughs]

Murder Mystery 2 is now streaming connected Netflix.