Jodie Whittaker and Bella Ramsey to star in new series of prison drama Time

Image caption, Jodie Whittaker will play Orla successful nan 2nd series

Doctor Who's Jodie Whittaker and The Last of Us prima Bella Ramsey will play inmates successful nan 2nd bid of Bafta Award-winning situation play Time.

The first bid of Jimmy McGovern's hard-hitting BBC show aired successful 2021 and starred Sean Bean and Stephen Graham.

For nan follow-up, nan communicative will beryllium group successful a women's prison.

Tamara Lawrance, known for nan movie The Silent Twins, will subordinate nan cast, while Happy Valley's Siobhan Finneran will reprise her domiciled arsenic a situation chaplain.

Whittaker, Lawrance and Ramsey will play convicted women who each get connected nan aforesaid day.

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, Tamara Lawrance will play nan domiciled of Abi successful nan series

Whittaker said: "Time was specified an unthinkable and powerful show created by an bonzer team, and being a portion of this task successful its 2nd loop is an absolute dream."

McGovern will co-write nan 2nd bid pinch Helen Black, whose BBC Three play Life and Death successful nan Warehouse is nominated for this year's Baftas.

Lawrance said: "Being a portion of women-centred stories and productions is very important to me, arsenic good arsenic projects that situation a prejudice.

"Time bid 2 humanises a assemblage of nine that is excessively often and easy vilified by elucidating nan layered reasons why group extremity up successful nan criminal (in)justice system."

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, Bella Ramsey has conscionable starred successful deed post-apocalyptic play The Last of Us

Ramsey said it was an honour to play her characteristic Kelsey and that she was "really excited to acquisition nan world done her for a fewer months".

Finneran said she was "delighted to beryllium returning for Time two", adding: "It was a privilege to beryllium progressive successful nan first bid and to beryllium asked backmost is an honour, nan scripts are again heartbreakingly brilliant."

Image caption, Siobhan Finneran stars arsenic situation chaplain Marie-Louise

McGovern, who is famed for creating nan ITV play Cracker, said: "This is nan champion formed I person ever seen assembled for immoderate play of mine."

Filming for bid 2 will return spot successful and astir Liverpool soon, nan BBC said.

The first bid portrayed life successful a antheral situation and won Baftas for champion mini-series and champion character for Bean.