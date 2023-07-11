Joe Burrow on Bengals-Chiefs rivalry fueled by trash talk on both sides: 'We'll see them in December'

Joe Burrow isn't 1 to get into nan depths of nan Cincinnati Bengals' rivalry pinch nan Kansas City Chiefs. Talking has been going connected betwixt some sides this offseason, particularly aft Kansas City hit Cincinnati for nan first clip successful 4 tries en way to nan Chiefs' 2nd Super Bowl title successful 4 years.

The Chiefs are nan NFL's existent superpower. The Bengals are hoping to get there, which is why Burrow won't spell excessively heavy into nan rivalry.

"The champion point astir that is it's each settled connected nan field," Burrow said, via Complex Sports. "So we'll spot them successful December."

No harm done pinch those comments, particularly since nan Chiefs sewage nan amended of nan Bengals successful nan AFC Championship game. In nan erstwhile year, Cincinnati hit Kansas City successful nan AFC Championship crippled astatine Arrowhead Stadium, but couldn't adjacent nan woody successful nan Super Bowl.

The Chiefs were capable to, and fto nan Bengals cognize astir it. Cincinnati has been doing immoderate talking of its ain arsenic well, arsenic nan Bengals are nan only squad that seems to hit nan Chiefs connected a regular basis. Ja'Marr Chase and Travis Kelce have provided nan astir caller smack talk betwixt nan Bengals and Chiefs.

Where nan Chiefs are is wherever Burrow wants to be. To get to nan apical of nan NFL, beating nan Chiefs is paramount.

"I deliberation we've put a awesome scheme together nan past mates of years, now we conscionable person to decorativeness it off," Burrow said. "We person fundamentally nan aforesaid squad with, you know, a mates mislaid pieces, but we besides added a mates pieces that I deliberation will thief us. So conscionable continuing to grind each time and get amended and better.

"It sounds cliché, but that's really really you do it. You can't attraction excessively overmuch connected nan future. You conscionable person to attraction connected perfecting each time and perfecting your trade each day. Whatever you're moving on, conscionable springiness it your each and you know, nan remainder usually takes attraction of itself."