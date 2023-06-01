John Abraham’s ‘The Diplomat’ set for January 2024 release

Actor John Abraham’s adjacent characteristic movie The Diplomat will deed nan theatres crossed nan state connected January 11, 2024, nan makers person announced.

The film, directed by Shivam Nair of Naam Shabana fame, is simply a high-octane play and features Abraham successful nan domiciled of a precocious ranking authorities official, a property merchandise stated.

The Diplomat has a screenplay by writer Ritesh Shah, known for his activity connected movies specified arsenic Abraham-led Force, Batla House and Rocky Handsome arsenic good D-Day and Pink.

The task is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series; Abraham’s JA Entertainment; Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde and Rajesh Bahl of Wakaoo Films; Sameer Dixit and Jatish Varma of Fortune Pictures; and Rakesh Dang of Seeta Films.

Abraham astir precocious starred successful Shah Rukh Khan-fronted Pathaan. He will beryllium adjacent seen successful action thriller Tehran.