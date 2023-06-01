John Abraham’s ‘The Diplomat’ set for January 2024 release

1 day ago
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. John Abraham’s ‘The Diplomat’ set for January 2024 release
John Abraham

John Abraham | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Actor John Abraham’s adjacent characteristic movie The Diplomat will deed nan theatres crossed nan state connected January 11, 2024, nan makers person announced.

The film, directed by Shivam Nair of Naam Shabana fame, is simply a high-octane play and features Abraham successful nan domiciled of a precocious ranking authorities official, a property merchandise stated.

The Diplomat has a screenplay by writer Ritesh Shah, known for his activity connected movies specified arsenic Abraham-led Force, Batla House and Rocky Handsome arsenic good D-Day and Pink.

The task is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series; Abraham’s JA Entertainment; Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde and Rajesh Bahl of Wakaoo Films; Sameer Dixit and Jatish Varma of Fortune Pictures; and Rakesh Dang of Seeta Films.

Abraham astir precocious starred successful Shah Rukh Khan-fronted Pathaan. He will beryllium adjacent seen successful action thriller Tehran.

More
Source Thehindu

Related Article

‘Olam’ trailer: Arjun Ashokan, Lenaa star in a mystery-thriller set at a mountaintop

‘Olam’ trailer: Arjun Ashokan, Lenaa star in a mystery-thriller set at a mountaintop

22 hours ago
‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’ season 4 review: A well set-up, plot-heavy season to end John Krasinski’s last mission

‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’ season 4 review: A well set-up, plot-heavy season to end John Krasinski’s last mission

23 hours ago
Anurag Basu and Bhushan Kumar’s ‘Metro... In Dino’ starring Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur gets a Good Friday release

Anurag Basu and Bhushan Kumar’s ‘Metro... In Dino’ starring Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur gets a Good Friday release

1 day ago
Taika Waititi’s ‘Next Goal Wins’ to have world premiere at Toronto International Film Festival

Taika Waititi’s ‘Next Goal Wins’ to have world premiere at Toronto International Film Festival

1 day ago

Popular Article

TRAVEL PACKAGE: Highlights of the tourist scene in SA this winter: new air routes, pick your wine capitals and digital stargazing games

TRAVEL PACKAGE: Highlights of the tourist scene in SA this winter: new air routes, pick your wine capitals and digital stargazing games

19 hours ago
ENERGY ACTION PLAN UPDATE: Upbeat Ramokgopa commits to tackling criticism of new rules to prevent grid-hogging

ENERGY ACTION PLAN UPDATE: Upbeat Ramokgopa commits to tackling criticism of new rules to prevent grid-hogging

21 hours ago
CYCLING: A two-horse race in the Tour de France is likely to be explosive

CYCLING: A two-horse race in the Tour de France is likely to be explosive

20 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions · Disclaimers · DMCA · Privacy Policy ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.