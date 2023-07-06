John Cho and Ken Jeong open doors to the camaraderie they shared on the sets of ‘The Afterparty’ Season 2

Fans of Community are each excessively acquainted pinch nan powerfulness of Spanish brilliant El Tigre Chino and really his knowledge has nan powerfulness to wound people’s faces off. Ken Jeong who essayed nan domiciled of Señor Ben Chang is nan polar other of his character.

Ken had earned a prima connected nan Hollywood Walk of Fame little than 24 hours earlier he sits pinch america for nan question and reply and he looks visibly overwhelmed pinch gratitude, “I americium processing it arsenic I americium speaking correct now. I’m conscionable very, very, very, very grateful.”

“How travel I did not cognize this?” exclaims John Cho, a skilful character successful his ain correct celebrated for his roles arsenic Hikaru Sulu successful nan Star Trek rebooted movie bid and Harold Lee successful nan Harold & Kumar films.

Ken, successful his disbelief, is speechless.

“Where is nan prima exactly? I americium going to get my muddy boots and measurement connected it,” remarks John moreover though he is gleaming astatine Ken. I hesitate to proceed arsenic nan duo seems to beryllium processing nan honour for illustration 2 friends would successful an friendly setting. But 1 has sewage to do what 1 has sewage to do, sigh.

Ken and John play Feng and Ulysses successful nan 2nd play of Apple TV+’s execution enigma The Afterparty. In nan latest instalment, a wedding is ruined aft nan groom is recovered murdered and each impermanent becomes a suspect. Detective Danner (Tiffany Haddish) returns to lick nan lawsuit by questioning family members, star-crossed lovers, and business partners, and listening to their retelling of nan weekend. Each section of nan show explores a different character’s relationship of 1 fateful evening, each told done nan lens of celebrated movie genres and unsocial visuals to lucifer nan storyteller’s perspective.

Ken Jeong | Photo Credit: Apple TV+

Edited excerpts from nan interview:

Did you person a favourite genre to sprout for? How did you accommodate your characters to fresh each genre pinch ease?

John: I don’t deliberation I had a preference. I americium evading your mobility but I really loved jumping into each genre and adapting my domiciled accordingly. You ne'er get to do that wrong a azygous project.

Ken: I do not want to springiness overmuch distant but I liked that each nan genres explored successful nan latest play are thing for illustration nan ones touched upon successful nan first season. It is really a testament to nan skills Christopher Miller, Anthony King, and Phil Lord wield — they are undeniable successful what they do and it is their look for success. With this cast, it is virtually a murderer’s statement of astonishing stuff, pun intended.

John and I talk astir really exceptionally talented everyone is.

John: You ever said everyone isolated from for…

Ken: Guys! (whispers) let’s trim that out. I said everyone for nan record. (laughs) But really, it was 1 of my favourite experiences of my career. I person been wanting to activity pinch John each my life… he ne'er wanted to activity pinch me, but I trapped him and we are present doing a junket together. (laughs)

While moving pinch a ample ensemble really important is it to nail your comedic timing and what was nan rapport you shared connected set?

John: Everyone was funny successful a unsocial way. It had been a while since I had done drama truthful I conscionable sat backmost and enjoyed watching everyone do their thing. The different styles of drama were arsenic divers arsenic nan genres of nan episodes — immoderate actors were improvisational, others were beingness while fewer others were subtle. For me, it was for illustration being successful a candy shop and enjoying nan different kinds of humour.

Ken: In a uncommon infinitesimal of sincerity which I dream you trim out… it was a joyousness to spot John’s process because correct from nan array publication he conscionable embodied nan characteristic of Ulysses. I retrieve talking to different actors astir this and we were for illustration woah Cho came to play.

John: Oh wow!

Ken: I did not want to show John that (laughs). But erstwhile you activity pinch group for illustration him who group nan barroom truthful high, you conscionable go amended by osmosis.

John Cho successful play 2 of ‘Afterparty’ | Photo Credit: Apple TV+

John: I really consciousness for illustration our attack to our characters was akin moreover though nan characters we play are very different from each other. It was a learning acquisition to beryllium capable to watch Ken do his thing.

Ken: Full disclosure, I tin opportunity it connected grounds now: I really did not cognize what I was doing.

John, nan section dedicated to you demanded a batch of dancing. Did that limit your look arsenic an character successful immoderate way?

John: I stumbled done it. It was really difficult but I had a blast doing it. However, I americium not judge if anyone would ever let maine to creation connected surface again.

Ken: It was unthinkable watching his scenes… they were really magnetic.

John: I americium not a dancer. I americium personification who would reluctantly work together to creation but nan show talented creation to maine and I emotion it much than I ever did before. It has been a affirmative summation to my life.

Ken, your section was constructed utilizing recovered footage. Why take this arsenic a mean to pass viewers astir Feng?

Ken: That is simply a awesome question. Feng is simply a hopeless personification — hopeless for love, acceptance and validation. So, shooting everything connected an iPhone captured nan pain, grittiness and unpleasantness successful an creator way.

John: Secretly, I deliberation it was nan toughest section to shoot, particularly from an actor’s constituent of view. I person a small spot of sympathy for Ken because this mean does not let cutaways. You person to make judge each nan accusation is being relayed because location is nary room for error.

Though my clip has tally out, Ken and John are engaged mimicking their characters and putting their camaraderie connected afloat display. Apple TV+, immoderate BTS footage to get a glimpse of their antics connected group would beryllium great.