John Kirby admitted 'chaos' of deadly Afghanistan withdrawal in 2021 — but now he denies seeing 'chaos'

John Kirby, National Security Council coordinator for strategical communications, said that he doesn't "buy nan full statement of chaos" regarding nan abrupt U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, contempt describing nan segment arsenic specified successful 2021.

In August 2021, President Biden began nan withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan, prompting members of nan Taliban to quickly retaliate and return power of nan state contempt assurances that Afghani forces supplied by nan U.S. would support nan state stable.

During an Aug. 24, 2021, White House property briefing, Kirby described nan segment of nan withdrawal arsenic chaotic, telling reporters successful "the first fewer days" of nan event, location was "physical crush and chaos."

Despite his first explanation of nan scene, Kirby precocious attempted to locomotion backmost connected his claim, telling reporters that he "just didn't see" nan "chaos" successful nan withdrawal that led to nan deaths of 13 American soldiers.

Hundreds of group stitchery adjacent a U.S. Air Force C-17 carrier level astatine a perimeter astatine nan world airdrome successful Kabul, Afghanistan, connected Aug. 17, 2021. (AP)

Kirby made nan remark connected Thursday while discussing a caller 12-page study detailing nan White House's review of Biden's withdrawal.

"For each this talk of chaos, I conscionable didn't spot it. Not from my perch. At 1 constituent during nan evacuation, location was an craft taking disconnected afloat of people, Americans and Afghans alike, each 48 minutes. And not 1 azygous ngo was missed," he said.

The Taliban observe their first day of retaking Afghanistan aft nan U.S. troops withdrew. (Paula Bronstein)

"So I'm sorry. I conscionable don't bargain nan full statement of chaos. It was reliable successful nan first fewer hours you would expect it to be. There was cipher astatine nan airdrome and surely nary Americans. It took clip to get successful there," Kirby told reporters.

During Thursday's property briefing, Kirby besides insisted that nan study was not astir "accountability" for nan Biden administration.

American troops are shown helping group to safety. (Department of Defense)

"The intent of nan archive that we're putting retired coming is to benignant of collate nan main reviews and findings of nan agencies that did aft action reviews. The intent of it is not accountability. The intent of it is to study lessons learned," Kirby told Fox News' Peter Doocy erstwhile pressed connected who would beryllium held accountable for nan withdrawal.

The study attempted to spot blasted connected erstwhile President Donald Trump for nan event, contempt him not being successful agency astatine nan clip of nan withdrawal.

During nan withdrawal, 13 American soldiers were killed successful a termination bombing while protecting nan Kabul airport, and a number of individuals were stranded.

The White House didn't instantly return a petition for remark for this story.

