Yes Minister star John Nettleton has died aged 94, his representatives person confirmed.

The British character was champion known for portraying furniture caput Sir Arnold Robinson successful nan BBC’s governmental satire sitcom, and its sequel Yes, Prime Minister, successful nan 1980s.

Nettleton’s decease was confirmed by his supplier Scott Marshall Partners connected Friday (14 July).

“It is pinch awesome sadness that we denote nan decease of our beloved customer and much-loved shape and surface character John Nettleton astatine nan property of 94,” they told nan PA news agency.

“He is survived by his woman Deirdre, 3 children and 5 grandchildren.”

Born successful Lewisham, London successful 1929, Nettleton made a sanction for himself playing governmental roles connected nan mini screen.

In Yes Minister and its sequel, Nettleton played civilian servant Arnold Robinson, pinch his characteristic promoted from furniture caput to president of nan run for state of accusation complete nan years.

Set successful a fictional furniture office, Yes Minister aired from 1980 to 1984. Yes, Prime Minister returned 2 years later, moving from 1986 to 1988.

John Nettleton successful 'Brass' successful 1983 (ITV/Shutterstock)

Nettleton besides played Tory MP Stephen Baxter successful nan British sitcom The New Statesman from 1987 to 1989, and a Ministry of Defence section main successful The Avengers.

The character appeared successful detective dramas Midsomer Murders and Foyle’s War, arsenic good arsenic nan long-running aesculapian bid Casualty. Nettleton notably had a impermanent domiciled successful nan Doctor Who section “Ghost Light” successful 1989, appearing other Sylvester McCoy’s seventh Doctor.

In nan drama arena, nan south-east London autochthonal appeared successful Kingdom and Brass, arsenic good arsenic 1987’s East Of Ipswich, nan second of which was written by Sir Michael Palin. Nettleton’s astir caller TV quality came successful an section of Stephen Fry’s ITV play Kingdom successful 2008.

His notable movie roles came successful 1966’s A Man for All Seasons and Roman Polanski’s 2005 return connected Charles Dickens’ classical Oliver Twist.

A renowned theatre performer, Nettleton appeared successful galore productions for nan Royal Shakespeare Company and London’s Old Vic.

His activity astatine nan National Theatre included Alan Bennett’s adjustment of The Wind successful nan Willows successful 1990 and Harley Granville-Barker’s The Voysey Inheritance in 2006. For his capacity successful nan second show, The Guardian’s professional Michael Billington praised Nettleton’s expertise to “make thing genuinely rubbing retired of his [character’s] misfortune”.

In 1954, he joined chap character Deirdre Doone, pinch whom he shared 3 children.

Additional reporting by Press Association.