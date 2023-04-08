John Stamos deems himself the ‘better-looking version’ of Rob Lowe

John Stamos is fresh to put nan spot to remainder that he's nan begetter of Rob Lowe's youngest son, John Owen Lowe — while sneaking successful a compliment for himself.

On April 6, nan erstwhile "Full House" prima made a astonishment quality on "The Drew Barrymore Show" while nan elder and younger Lowe were guests. Stamos explained successful a pre-recorded video connection that he was location to "stop nan madness" and clear nan aerial astir John Owen Lowe's lineage.

Fans of nan father-son duo, who star together successful nan caller Netflix drama "Unstable," cognize by now that John Owen Lowe, 27, loves thing much than trolling his dada connected Instagram.

One recurring gag younger Lowe does? He inserts Stamos’ look complete Rob Lowe’s face in galore a Father’s Day and day tribute.

In his video, Stamos addressed John Owen Lowe's funny societal media posts — while sneaking successful his ain jab astatine nan erstwhile "West Wing" star.

“Johnny, nan spot astir maine being your dad, it’s funny and group get a bully footwear retired of it, but it’s getting a spot old,” said Stamos.

“I’m tired of explaining that, no, I’m not really his dad, I’m a amended looking type of his (father), you know?” he added.

John Stamos, near joked that he's "a amended looking version" of John Stamos. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images / JB Lacroix / WireImage

To thief beryllium his point, Stamos brought on nan results of a DNA test. “So, Drew, if it’s okay pinch you, Johnny and I did a 23andMe trial and I’d for illustration to publication nan results unrecorded connected your show and extremity this madness.”

Stamos opened nan envelope, glanced astatine nan results and past paused for hilarious effect. “You know, I don’t request to beryllium anything,” he said measurement excessively brightly. “Good luck pinch nan show, guys.”

Stamos was past seen handing nan letter cover to personification off-camera, and instructing them, “Burn it!”

Prior to Stamos' hilarious cameo, Rob Lowe revealed that his boy besides swaps his look for Stamos’ erstwhile he’s not connected Instagram. “He does that to our Christmas cards,” said Rob Lowe. “He won’t stop.”

"I'll ne'er stop," his boy confirmed.

Just past month, John Owen Lowe wished his dad, 59, a happy day pinch a photo showing him and relative Matthew posing pinch their Stamos-faced father.

"Happy Birthday, pop. Love you," he wrote.

"Never gets old!" his dada responded.

Even Rob Lowe's woman of much than 3 decades, Sherly Berkoff, sewage successful connected nan joke, commenting, "Never looked better. Happy birthday."

Of course, not everyone tin show Stamos and Rob Lowe apart.

In 2016, Stamos posted an Instagram video of himself speaking pinch a instrumentality who mistook him for Lowe while he was connected vacation.

“What’s my name?” nan "General Hospital" alum asks nan excited woman.

“Rob Lowe," nan female says.

“That’s right, yeah. Hi!” says Stamos, who utilized nan hashtag #AwkwardVacationMoments.