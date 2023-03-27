John Wick 4 proves the series doesn't need Keanu Reeves to thrive

It each started pinch a canine and a pencil. From humble beginnings, nan John Wick bid shape-shifted into an adrenaline-fueled globetrotting epic that collapsed caller crushed for action cinema and has fixed nan profession of Keanu Reeves a invited latter-day revival.

But wherever do you spell aft John Wick 4? No spoilers here, but Reeves, head Chad Stahelski, and an all-star squad of stuntmen and creatives near it each connected nan (high) table. While it admittedly mightiness beryllium difficult to apical Wick’s labored ascent up nan 222 steps to Sacre-Coeur aliases his Hotline Miami-style onslaught, nan 4th introduction was softly moving distant astatine thing – to usage a connection from Reeves' wholesome E3 appearance – moreover much breathtaking: by fleshing retired a richer world, it has fixed nan titular hitman a chance to get disconnected nan committee and let nan wider franchise to flourish.

You don't moreover person to look very acold for its first existent candidate. Akira (Rina Sawayama, successful a remarkably assured on-screen debut) is nan blueprint for a world beyond John Wick. Not only do her Osaka-set scenes hint astatine much of nan Continental lore that has only really been spoken astir successful hushed whispers up until now, she carries herself pinch nan benignant of assurance that actively demands a follow-up.

Truth beryllium told, John Wick 4 is afloat of specified examples. Shamier Anderson's Mr. Nobody, arsenic nan mysterious sanction would suggest, is ripe for mining. So, too, is Clancy Brown's formidable Harbinger. Others specified arsenic nan scene-stealing, card-dealing Killa and nan Marquis's seemingly unkillable henchman Chidi could each liking a declare for their ain movie aliases miniseries, specified was nan level of extent they presented pinch constricted surface time. It's uncommon to person a movie arsenic stacked astatine this, it's moreover rarer for them to each consciousness for illustration they've turned up successful John Wick 4 arsenic if they've floated successful from their ain movie trilogies. The foundations person been laid; they conscionable request to build connected it from here.

Hit piece

It whitethorn beryllium sacrilege to opportunity so, but nan movie's strongest enactment – its first, wherever Wick is mostly absent and nan likes of Ian McShane, Bill Skarsgård, and Hiroyuki Sanada clasp our attraction – acts arsenic a impervious of conception for nary longer requiring Reeves' services. After all, there's a logic why they trim John Wick's speech down to astir 400 words (according to The Wall Street Journal's number-crunchers (opens successful caller tab)). He does nan shooting, everyone other does nan talking. As a result, everyone other abruptly feels for illustration a bigger woody and, consequently, nan bid moved from nan thinly-sketched caricatures and stereotypes of past installments to a wonderfully colorful formed from nan apical of nan telephone expanse down to nan astir insignificant of henchmen. That moreover extends to nan series' mythology.

Ah yes, nan lore. It was ever nan astir uninteresting portion of John Wick, antecedently utilized arsenic a intends to an extremity for John Wick to sprout immoderate very nasty group successful their very smug faces. It was besides thing that held backmost its sequels, successful peculiar John Wick 3, pinch knotty talk of High Tables, markers, and Elders.

It whitethorn still beryllium a small undercooked, but John Wick 4 manages to streamline nan High Table, do distant pinch nan convoluted communicative additives, and conscionable group astir creating a world wherever very vulnerable assassins lurk astir each area – while each characteristic nan aforesaid connective tissue. It's simple, smart storytelling that ties everything together without (further) stretching believability, bulletproof three-piece suits notwithstanding.

Into nan Wick-verse

Of course, thing that takes spot successful nan John Wick-verse (snappier cinematic beingness sanction TBA) will miss nan intangible charisma that Reeves brings to proceedings. It's why Lionsgate are seemingly feeling a small skittish astir nan Ana de Armas-led Ballerina spin-off and are bringing Reeves backmost for an "extended cameo." But they really needn't worry.

John Wick 4 has taken what was a beautiful straightforward action bid and brought it to its apt endgame. In modern-day cinematic parlance, that's now nan extremity of Phase One. You can't really hope to apical what Keanu and his motley unit of assassins achieved here. Next up is nan widening of nan world.

The aforementioned Ballerina is group to beryllium joined by The Continental, a miniseries that dives heavy into nan past of Ian McShane's Winston and nan series' overseas postulation of hitman-filled hotels. From there, nan world is their bullet-strewn oyster. The fourquel has opened up doors from Osaka to Berlin. Anything could beryllium next: character-driven dramas, an excuse to rustle a mini country’s GDP connected explosions, aliases thing other entirely.

John Wick 4 leaves nan franchise successful a spot that were it to ever request to smash nan Baba Yaga solid successful lawsuit of emergency, Keanu will surely jump backmost connected nan saddle. But he's near it successful safe hands. John Wick, erstwhile a straight-shooter, is now much malleable than ever. Not bad for a revenge ngo complete a dormant dog.

John Wick 4 is now in cinemas.