Johnny Ronan firms sue in dispute over refinancing loans

A conflict betwixt companies of developer Johnny Ronan and nan Fortress Investment Group, which has financed immoderate €1 cardinal worthy of commercialized spot projects has been admitted to nan Commercial Court.

RGRE J&R Ltd, RGRE Borrower Ltd, J&R Lehaunstown Ltd Partnership, J&R Fitzwilliam Ltd Partnership and RGRE Sen Borrower Ltd, person brought proceedings against Collir SARL, Fortress Investment Group LLC and CF Troy Holdings LLC. Collir and CF Troy are some indirectly owned by costs managed aliases advised by affiliates of Fortress.

The Ronan related companies are seeking damages for breach of contract, unlawful interference pinch contractual relations and/or inducing breach of statement and/or negligence and/or breach of duty.

They besides activity declarations including that by failing to prosecute pinch nan plaintiff firms' effort to refinance accommodation nether a improvement assets installation statement and a mezzanine installation agreement, nan defendants person breached an responsibility not to clog, stymie, aliases different inhibit redemption authorities nether those agreements.

Claims denied

They besides activity a declaration that nan defendants person been unjustly enriched by logic of nan activity done by nan plaintiffs connected developments astatine Spencer North and South and Fibonacci Square successful Dublin. That activity had greatly enhanced nan worth of those developments for nan defendants, it is claimed.

The claims are denied.

On Monday, Mr Justice Denis McDonald admitted nan proceedings to nan Commercial Court connected nan exertion of Lyndon MacCann SC, for nan defendants and connected consent of nan plaintiffs.

Mr MacCann said his clients wanted finality to nan conflict and location has been "a history betwixt nan plaintiffs and defendants".

In an affidavit seeking introduction of nan lawsuit to nan commercialized list, Shalini Shanthikumar, elder vice president/legal counsel of nan Fortress Group, said it was clear from nan orders sought that nan proceedings principally related to commercialized indebtedness accommodation precocious by Collir to nan plaintiffs.

These related to a improvement assets installation statement of March 24th, 2015, and later amended successful 2022 relating to an original mezzanine installation statement of March 2015.

Disputed exit fee

Ms Shanthikumar said nan plaintiff companies' corporate liabilities to Collir successful relationship pinch those agreements is much than €93 cardinal which does not see an exit interest which nan plaintiffs opportunity is €21 cardinal and nan defendants opportunity is €33 million.

The defendants powerfully judge nan proceedings were brought pinch nan sole nonsubjective of obstructing Collir's workout of its contractual authorities nether nan agreements, she said.

The plaintiffs' respective liabilities are subordinated to nan liabilities of a number of Ronan Group companies, including RGRE J&R and RGRE J&R Borrower, nether a elder installation statement pinch Bank of Ireland arsenic supplier and information trustee nether a "senior installation agreement", she said.

Payment obligation

A €10 cardinal costs responsibility has fallen owed astatine nan extremity of July 2023 and nan defendants do not judge nan Ronan companies will beryllium successful a position to discharge, she said.

No mentation has been offered by nan plaintiffs arsenic to why they commenced nan proceedings now though nan complaints arose anterior to January 20th last, she said.

The defendants judge that nan situations nan Ronan Group has orchestrated connected nan Spencer North and Fibonacci developments had nan nonsubjective of forcing Collir to judge a refinancing connection which is not successful Collir's commercialized interest, she said.

Ms Shanthikumar besides said this was against nan inheritance of abstracted proceedings successful 2021 brought by Ronan Group Companies complete nan waste assets to CF Troy by nan Ronan erstwhile co-investor, Digitalbridge Group. Those proceedings were yet settled successful February 2022.

Subsequently, a elder lender for nan Ronan family portfolio appointed a receiver to 12 properties successful that portfolio. Following negotiations, caller versions of nan 2015 improvement agreements were drawn up, and nan receiver was discharged.

Ms Shanthikumar said Collir agreed to facilitate nan refinancing of elder indebtedness successful bully faith. Without it, she said, nan underlying assets of nan Ronan family portfolio would for nan astir portion now beryllium sold.

The business successful nan which nan plaintiffs now find themselves is "entirely of their ain making", she said.

Had Collir accepted nan refinancing connection from nan plaintiffs past January, conscionable 2 days earlier nan exit interest was reinstated past January, it would person resulted successful Collir recovering conscionable 57 per cent of nan indebtedness owed to it, she said.