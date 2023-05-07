Jonnie Irwin urges people to ‘embrace’ hospice care after ‘amazing’ experience

Showing now | News

TV presenter Jonnie Irwin has spoken of his “up and down” days arsenic he revealed he now spends clip astatine a hospice pursuing his terminal cancer diagnosis.

The 49-year-old was diagnosed pinch lung cancer successful 2020. The crab has since dispersed to his brain.

Jonnie appeared connected BBC Morning Live connected Monday to springiness fans a wellness update and talk astir nan value of palliative care. Speaking to hosts Helen Skelton and Gethin Jones, he said: “I'm really good, I person up days and down days but coming is an up day. Family are awesome and very noisy.”