Jordan Nwora with a dunk vs the Detroit Pistons

59 minutes ago
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Jordan Nwora with a dunk vs the Detroit Pistons

  • The Canadian Press

    Blue Jays unveil completed Phase 1 of Rogers Centre renovations up of location opener

    Toronto Blue Jays fans tin expect caller ways to acquisition a shot crippled unrecorded this season. The Blue Jays unveiled nan completed first shape of renovations astatine Rogers Centre coming up of nan team's location opener adjacent week. All 500-level seats person been replaced mostly to make room for unfastened societal spaces, including a park-like area for families and a rooftop patio to return successful views of Toronto's skyline. The outfield walls and bullpens person been raised, meaning alleviation pitchers will beryllium warming up wit

  • CBC

    Celebrated broadcaster, curler Colleen Jones to discontinue from CBC

    After almost 40 years arsenic a fixture connected nan nightly news, Colleen Jones vividly remembers her first time successful nan CBC Nova Scotia newsroom. She started arsenic a sportscaster astatine CBC soon aft Labour Day 1986, conscionable 12 days aft delivering her son, Zach. CBC was seen arsenic a "pinnacle" of broadcasting, Jones says. "I conscionable retrieve going into that greeting gathering and looking astatine nan group that I had been inspired by," she said. "It was a big-time newsroom pinch large early stars and I knew It." Those future

  • The Canadian Press

    Canada's Gushue splits games, qualifies for playoffs astatine world curling championship

    OTTAWA — Minutes aft dropping a 3rd crippled astatine nan world men's curling title connected Thursday night, Brad Gushue and his Canadian teammates returned to nan crystal astatine TD Place. An impromptu believe convention was followed by conversations astatine nan coach's bench. A 6-3 nonaccomplishment to Scotland's Bruce Mouat near Canada playoff-bound astatine 7-3 pinch 1 time of round-robin play to go. But location is overmuch activity to beryllium done if nan big squad is going to contend connected nan weekend. "We're going to talk astir it and effort to

  • More
    Source Ca

    Related Article

    Morning Digest | House panel apprised of collusive threat from China and Pakistan; T.N. sanctions graft case probe against EPS, and more

    Morning Digest | House panel apprised of collusive threat from China and Pakistan; T.N. sanctions graft case probe against EPS, and more

    32 minutes ago
    Nets beat Magic 101-84, will be No. 6 seed in East playoffs

    Nets beat Magic 101-84, will be No. 6 seed in East playoffs

    50 minutes ago
    Washington shutters pot businesses due to old pesticide

    Washington shutters pot businesses due to old pesticide

    53 minutes ago
    ESA gearing up for mission to discover if Jupiter’s moons can support life

    ESA gearing up for mission to discover if Jupiter’s moons can support life

    54 minutes ago
    Here's why the world's biggest publicly traded hedge fund is cautious on stocks right now

    Here's why the world's biggest publicly traded hedge fund is cautious on stocks right now

    55 minutes ago
    Triple A warns drivers 'Don't Drive In-Text-Icated'

    Triple A warns drivers 'Don't Drive In-Text-Icated'

    55 minutes ago

    Popular Article

    Kemenkeu: Kasus RAT Tak Boleh Ganggu Target Penerimaan Pajak

    Kemenkeu: Kasus RAT Tak Boleh Ganggu Target Penerimaan Pajak

    23 hours ago
    Climate-hit Barbados says it has a plan to overhaul World Bank and IMF

    Climate-hit Barbados says it has a plan to overhaul World Bank and IMF

    23 hours ago
    AS Kucilkan RI Perkara Nikel, Jokowi Gak Tinggal Diam..

    AS Kucilkan RI Perkara Nikel, Jokowi Gak Tinggal Diam..

    23 hours ago
    Edward Yang: The Patient Poet of Cinema

    Edward Yang: The Patient Poet of Cinema

    23 hours ago
    Gempar Transaksi Rp349 T, Jokowi Bisik-bisik Ini ke Mahfud MD

    Gempar Transaksi Rp349 T, Jokowi Bisik-bisik Ini ke Mahfud MD

    23 hours ago
    English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
    Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

    ©2023 Recent News.
    All Rights Reserved.