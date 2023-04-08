Jordan Nwora with a dunk vs the Detroit Pistons

CBC

Celebrated broadcaster, curler Colleen Jones to discontinue from CBC

After almost 40 years arsenic a fixture connected nan nightly news, Colleen Jones vividly remembers her first time successful nan CBC Nova Scotia newsroom. She started arsenic a sportscaster astatine CBC soon aft Labour Day 1986, conscionable 12 days aft delivering her son, Zach. CBC was seen arsenic a "pinnacle" of broadcasting, Jones says. "I conscionable retrieve going into that greeting gathering and looking astatine nan group that I had been inspired by," she said. "It was a big-time newsroom pinch large early stars and I knew It." Those future