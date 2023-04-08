Jordan Nwora with a dunk vs the Detroit Pistons

The Canadian Press
Blue Jays unveil completed Phase 1 of Rogers Centre renovations up of location opener
Toronto Blue Jays fans tin expect caller ways to acquisition a shot crippled unrecorded this season. The Blue Jays unveiled nan completed first shape of renovations astatine Rogers Centre coming up of nan team's location opener adjacent week. All 500-level seats person been replaced mostly to make room for unfastened societal spaces, including a park-like area for families and a rooftop patio to return successful views of Toronto's skyline. The outfield walls and bullpens person been raised, meaning alleviation pitchers will beryllium warming up wit
CBC
Celebrated broadcaster, curler Colleen Jones to discontinue from CBC
After almost 40 years arsenic a fixture connected nan nightly news, Colleen Jones vividly remembers her first time successful nan CBC Nova Scotia newsroom. She started arsenic a sportscaster astatine CBC soon aft Labour Day 1986, conscionable 12 days aft delivering her son, Zach. CBC was seen arsenic a "pinnacle" of broadcasting, Jones says. "I conscionable retrieve going into that greeting gathering and looking astatine nan group that I had been inspired by," she said. "It was a big-time newsroom pinch large early stars and I knew It." Those future
The Canadian Press
Canada's Gushue splits games, qualifies for playoffs astatine world curling championship
OTTAWA — Minutes aft dropping a 3rd crippled astatine nan world men's curling title connected Thursday night, Brad Gushue and his Canadian teammates returned to nan crystal astatine TD Place. An impromptu believe convention was followed by conversations astatine nan coach's bench. A 6-3 nonaccomplishment to Scotland's Bruce Mouat near Canada playoff-bound astatine 7-3 pinch 1 time of round-robin play to go. But location is overmuch activity to beryllium done if nan big squad is going to contend connected nan weekend. "We're going to talk astir it and effort to