Josh Brolin Is Worried There Will Never Be A Sicario 3, And Now So Are We

Sony Pictures
It's been 5 years since "Sicario: Day of nan Soldado" came out, meaning that nan franchise astir nan sadistic world of fighting supplier cartels has been dormant for half a decade. Josh Brolin still wants a 3rd introduction to spot nan ray of day, though nan character seems to powerfully uncertainty whether aliases not it will happen, fixed nan measurement nan movie business presently operates.
The "Goonies" and "Dune" character precocious said pinch Variety successful an question and reply that covered rather a spot of his career. At 1 point, he was asked astir really he manages to find a batch of nan filmmakers he useful with, specified arsenic Denis Villeneuve connected nan first "Sicario" backmost successful 2015. Brolin explained that they person been trying to get "Sicario 3" disconnected nan crushed for immoderate time, but nan timepiece is ticking and times person changed:
"These group that I sewage to activity pinch aren't needfully doing a batch of films now. All these group that you're talking about, Paul Thomas Anderson, it's reliable for him to do a film. Paul's go a really adjacent friend, and I loved moving pinch him connected 'Inherent Vice.' I can't hold to spot what he does next. But I deliberation he knows that these types of movies are not needfully getting made truthful overmuch anymore, $20 to 45 cardinal dollar movies. Would 'No Country [for Old Men] get made today? Would 'True Grit' get made today? Would 'Sicario' get made today? 'Sicario 3,' we've been trying to get that correct and get that going, but why hasn't it happened? How agelong tin you wait? A reliable movie to get made moreover though nan 2 made money, and group are asking astir it each nan time."
Does a 3rd Sicario movie make consciousness anymore?
Sony Pictures
To Josh Brolin's constituent astir nan money, "Sicario" earned $84 million astatine nan world container agency against a reported $30 cardinal budget. That was capable to get "Day of nan Soldado" made, which pulled successful a slightly-less-great $76 cardinal against a reported $35 cardinal budget. It's besides worthy noting that nan sequel was not arsenic roundly acclaimed arsenic its predecessor. Those are not bad returns for a mid-budget film, however, arsenic different gross streams specified arsenic Blu-ray income and cablegram authorities astir apt helped them move a profit.
The unfortunate point is that nan pandemic upended galore of Hollywood's plans erstwhile it deed successful 2020. Because of that, it took a while for studios to get backmost connected track. Now, we've had a five-year gap, and not only are mid-budget movies a tougher waste for studios successful immoderate cases, but a sequel to a middling pre-pandemic occurrence feels for illustration an exceptionally difficult income pitch. Given nan magnitude of time, it's difficult to ideate that this sequel will ever get made.
For what it's worth, Brolin said past twelvemonth that they've "written" and "rewritten" a book for nan 3rd film, truthful a communicative is retired there. Even so, it conscionable doesn't consciousness for illustration nan benignant of point that Sony is going to propulsion nan trigger connected anytime soon. Frankly, "Sicario 3" mightiness make much consciousness arsenic a low-budget, direct-to-video play now, benignant of for illustration that recent "R.I.P.D." sequel that seemingly cipher asked for. But DTV is apt not thing anyone progressive successful nan "Scicario" franchise would beryllium willing successful doing. Given that, possibly it's champion conscionable to fto it die, disappointing arsenic that whitethorn be.