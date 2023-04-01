Josh McDaniels 'denies Raiders have taken Jalen Carter off their draft board' due to car crash ties

By Isabel Baldwin For Dailymail.Com

Las Vegas Raiders caput coach Josh McDaniels appeared to contradict nan statement is taking Georgia prima Jalen Carter disconnected its draught committee owed to his ties to nan tragic January 15 car accident.

Carter, 21, entered into a plea bargain aft he was booked pinch reckless driving and racing on March 1 successful narration to nan car mishap that claimed nan lives of his teammate Devin Willock and Bulldogs staffer Chandler LeCroy.

Speculation started Thursday erstwhile The Athletic's Vic Tafur reported that nan Raiders were nary longer willing successful taking Carter successful nan draught owed to his connections to nan fatal January 15 car crash.

But Vincent Bonsignore of nan Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that caput coach McDaniels has unopen down that rumor.

'Just said to Josh McDaniels and he reiterated what he told reporters astir Jalen Carter connected Monday,' Bonsignore tweeted.

Josh McDaniels appeared to contradict nan Raiders are nary longer willing successful Jalen Carter

Top draught imaginable Jalen Carter was booked for reckless driving successful Athens earlier this month

Georgia footballer Devin Willock and staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed successful nan January crash

'Contrary to a caller report, nan @Raiders are doing their owed diligence connected Carter, who remains connected their draught board,' Bonsignore tweeted. 'Carter will meet pinch Raiders arsenic 1 of their 30 visits successful April.'

Carter was erstwhile projected to beryllium a precocious first-round pick, but has stumbled successful caller weeks aft an underwhelming pro time and his blameworthy plea to reckless driving charges.

The 21-year-old will not service immoderate jailhouse clip aft pleading blameworthy to nan misdemeanor related to nan fatal January 15 car clang that killed Willock and LeCroy. Instead he received 12 months' probation, a $1,000 fine, 80 hours organization work and a mandatory driving course.

Former Cleveland Browns wide head Michael Lombardi precocious said that NFL teams reasoning of taking Carter should deliberation twice.

Referencing different Georgia protect tackle, New England Patriots Hall of Famer Richard Seymour, Lombardi explained that Carter represents a consequence for immoderate squad considering taking him successful nan apical 10 picks.

'A batch of concern,' Lombardi told TMZ. 'You want this feline to go your squad captain. When you prime a subordinate for illustration this successful nan apical 10, you want him to go Richard Seymour. You want him to go a Hall of Fame player. You want to hit.

'He's sewage a batch of questions to answer.'

Carter missed a information of nan scouting harvester successful Indianapolis while turning himself successful to Athens constabulary connected nan reckless driving charge, and only wounded himself further astatine past week's Georgia Pro Day.

In summation to nan 24-year-old LeCroy, a Bulldogs recruiting coordinator, and nan 20-year-old Willock, a promising violative lineman, different recruiting unit member, 26-year-old Tory Bowles and 21-year-old violative lineman Warren McClendon were besides injured successful nan January 15 wreck

He was near incapable to decorativeness successful positional drills, aft weighing successful 9 pounds heavier than astatine nan NFL harvester past month

Not only had he gained 9 pounds since nan scouting combine, but he grounded to decorativeness respective drills and refused to participate successful different events.

But nan biggest rumor remains Carter's nexus to nan fatal crash, which constabulary say, progressive him racing done nan streets of Athens 'at a precocious complaint of speed' earlier LeCroy collapsed a schoolhouse vehicle, sidesplitting herself and Willock and injuring 2 others.

It has since been revealed that Carter was antecedently pulled complete and cited for speeding connected September 22, 2022.

Carter was a personnel of Georgia's back-to-back title-winning teams. He and teammates celebrated their astir caller title pinch a parade successful Athens connected January 14 earlier nan fatal clang successful nan earl hours of January 15.