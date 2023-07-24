‘Journalism has lost a giant’: Clive Myrie leads tributes to George Alagiah as BBC journalist dies at 67

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for each nan latest intermezo news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter

Tributes are pouring successful for BBC journalist George Alagiah, pursuing nan news of his decease connected Monday (24 July).

Alagiah was 67 years old. He had been diagnosed pinch bowel cancer, which had dispersed to his liver and lymph nodes, successful April 2014.

In a connection issued to nan PA news agency, his supplier Mary Greenham said: “I americium truthful terribly sorry to pass you that George Alagiah died peacefully today, surrounded by his family and loved ones.

“George fought until nan bitter extremity but sadly that conflict ended earlier today.”

Greenham continued: “George was profoundly loved by everybody who knew him, whether it was a friend, a workfellow aliases a personnel of nan public. He simply was a awesome quality being. My thoughts are pinch Fran, nan boys and his wider family.”

Colleagues, friends and BBC viewers person been sharing tributes to nan erstwhile look of BBC News astatine Six pinch posts connected societal media, arsenic good arsenic connected unrecorded TV. Clive Myrie informed viewers of Alagiah’s decease during an day BBC News broadcast, ending nan communicative pinch immoderate heartfelt words.

“On a individual note, George touched each of america present successful nan newsroom pinch his kindness and generosity, his warmth and bully humour,” Myrie said.

“We loved him present astatine BBC News and I loved him arsenic a mentor, workfellow and friend. His spirit, spot and courageousness successful nan later years of his life is thing his family tin beryllium truthful proud of. Journalism has mislaid a giant.”

Clive Myrie and George Alagiah (BBC / PA)

On societal media, others person remembered nan Sri Lanka-born newsreader for inspiring different journalists of colour to prosecute a profession successful media.

LBC presenter Sangita Myska wrote: “Growing up, erstwhile nan BBC’s George Alagiah was connected TV my dada would outcry ‘George is on!’ We’d tally to watch nan man who inspired a procreation of British Asian journalists. That segment was replicated crossed nan UK. We convey you, George. RIP xx”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan remembered Alagiah arsenic “an outstanding journalist and broadcaster pinch unparalleled penetration and sensitivity”, adding: “His decades of reporting helped break down barriers. My thoughts are pinch his loved ones.”

Other recognitions of Alagiah’s life and profession remembered his kindness and friends personality.

George Alagiah has died astatine 67 (Fiona Hanson/PA) (PA Archive)

Jeremy Vine wrote: “I ne'er met anyone who didn’t emotion George Alagiah. He was compassionate, wholly switched on, and really funny. He was 1 of nan champion TV reporters there’s ever been, but he had nary ego.”

He recalled their clip moving together successful Johannesburg and took statement of “the profound attraction and knowing he brought to each azygous communicative and nan kindness he showed each azygous personification who crossed his path”.

Jon Sopel, co-host of The News Agents podcast pinch Emily Maitlis, besides paid tribute, tweeting: “Tributes will rightly beryllium paid to a awesome journalist and superb broadcaster – but George was nan astir decent, principled, kindest, astir honourable man I person ever worked with. What a loss.”

Alagiah’s wife, Frances Robathan, and their 2 children past him.

Earlier this year, Alagiah took portion successful an NHS run to promote nan wider nationalist to return up its bowel crab screening programme and spoke retired astir nan denotation he wished he’d caught earlier.