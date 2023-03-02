Journey ALTI Wireless Charging Desk Mat review: power and style

You tin ever spot iMore. Our squad of Apple experts person years of acquisition testing each kinds of tech and gadgets, truthful you tin beryllium judge our recommendations and criticisms are meticulous and helpful. Find retired much astir really we test.

Space-saving devices are apical of my most-wanted database erstwhile putting my table accessories together. The much I tin debar adding other cables, stands and chargers to my mini work-from-home space, nan better. At first glance, nan Journey ALTI Wireless Charging Desk Mat mightiness look to tally antagonistic to that thought — for what’s fundamentally a rodent mat, it’s big. Real big! But by combining it pinch immoderate smart wireless charging features and an interchangeable aboveground finish, it’s earned itself a imperishable spot connected my desk. Read my afloat reappraisal to spot why I’ve grown to emotion it truthful much.

Journey ALTI Wireless Charging Desk Mat: Price and availability

The Journey ALTI Wireless Charging Desk Mat is disposable now directly from Journey, priced astatine $129.99 / £109.99 (opens successful caller tab). It’s 1 of those uncommon occasions wherever those successful nan UK get a merchandise cheaper than their US counterparts, seemingly because Journey ships locally successful nan UK.

It’s a batch of money to walk connected a Desk Mat — the astir costly table mat I tin moreover deliberation of is nan Razer Goliathus Chroma Extended astatine an RRP of $99, and that’s sewage an RGB array astir its edge! But erstwhile you see a good-quality 2-in-1 MagSafe charger will usually commencement astatine astir $50, nan value of nan ALTI starts to make a spot much sense.

Journey ALTI Wireless Charging Desk Mat: What’s good?

So, a speedy rundown first of each of what you’re really getting. The Journey ALTI Wireless Charging Desk Mat comes successful 2 parts. The first is nan mat itself, which comprises of 2 panels stitched neatly together — on 1 broadside you get a vegan leather (available successful achromatic aliases off-white), and connected nan reverse broadside a soft felt surface.

On 1 extremity of this is simply a magnetic portion that attaches to a 3.9-inch by 14.6-inch MagSafe charging panel, which magnetically snaps to nan mat’s edge. It’s powered by USB-C (a cablegram comes successful nan box, but you’ll request your ain plug), and has an embedded-and-elevated MagSafe charging puck for your phone, and a recessed conception for wirelessly charging devices for illustration AirPods, too. Though we’re looking astatine nan ALTI from an Apple user’s perspective, it’ll activity conscionable good pinch different wirelessly-charged devices, too.

With a magnetic relationship connected either broadside of nan MagSafe strip, you tin put nan charger connected either nan near aliases right-hand broadside of nan mat, depending connected your preferences. Overall, nan mat mixed pinch nan charging array measures a ample 26.8 inches by 14.6 inches.

That’s a immense aboveground to activity on, and having 2 different aboveground styles to move betwixt is great. With 2 fabrics stitched together, you tin assistance nan leafage of 1 and shop documents betwixt nan 2 for easy access, too. It has a master look, and its other functionality will prevention abstraction connected your desk. And while it’s not a peculiarly accelerated charger, it will support your devices topped up during nan time while you work, while besides wrong easy entree and position — useful if you’re using, say, Universal Control features betwixt a Mac and your desk-charging iPhone 14.

Journey ALTI Wireless Charging Desk Mat: What’s not truthful good?

Look, this is an costly rodent pad. It does much than your mean rodent pad, sure. But you’re going to request to inquire yourself if you moreover need much than your mean rodent pad. This is simply a luxury item.

Otherwise, my grumbles pinch nan ALTI are minor. The leather broadside isn’t each that awesome for accelerated and soft rodent sweeps, which will fuss gamers. And that’s unfortunate, arsenic nan leather broadside is nan 1 I expect group utilizing astir often, arsenic it’s easier to support cleanable than nan felt side, which tin cod debris much easily.

I besides wasn’t a instrumentality of really nan mat shipped to me, rolled up successful a box. It meant that it took a fewer days earlier nan curls flattened retired from nan shipping storage. I’m not judge what nan replacement is though, and it was only an rumor for astir nan first week earlier it people rolled out.

Finally, I’d person been happier pinch a smaller type of nan ALTI, arsenic it’s conscionable a tad excessively large for my table to fresh comfortably on. But that’s a individual preference. The ALTI does what it says it will, and does it well.

Journey ALTI Wireless Charging Desk Mat: Competition

There isn’t really different instrumentality for illustration nan ALTI retired there, but you could get a very akin acquisition by lining up nan alternatively bully Belkin Boost Charge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad alongside a rodent pad connected your desk. It’s not rather nan aforesaid experience, but you’d container an other charging abstraction for an Apple Watch, too.

Journey ALTI Wireless Charging Desk Mat: Should you bargain it?

Buy it if…

You want a large, elastic charging mat

You want to prevention abstraction connected charging devices connected your desks

You don’t mind splashing retired connected a luxury item

Don’t bargain it if…

Your devices don’t characteristic wireless charging, aliases you already person wireless chargers connected your desk

You person a mini desk, aliases are a gamer needing accelerated and soft rodent swiping

You reasonably deliberation paying this overmuch money for a table mat is wild

Journey ALTI Wireless Charging Desk Mat: Verdict

If you want to adhd a luxurious finishing touch to your workspace, pinch conscionable capable successful position of added functionality to warrant its precocious asking price, nan Journey ALTI Wireless Charging Desk Mat is an fantabulous choice. Though gamers whitethorn find its surfaces conscionable a tad excessively frictious, everyone other will use from its wireless charging and master looks.