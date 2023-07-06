George Tickner, co-founder and original hit guitarist of nan stone set Journey, has died astatine property 76, set personnel Neal Schon said successful a Facebook station .

Schon, a chap Journey co-founder and nan band's lead guitarist, announced Tickner's decease July 4, praising nan musician for his "incomparable contributions" to nan set successful a connection connected Facebook.

"Godspeed, George... convey you for nan music," Schon wrote successful nan post. "We will beryllium paying tribute to you connected this page indefinitely. Our condolences to his family and friends, and to each past and coming set members."

George Tickner, guitarist for Journey, photographed successful San Francisco, 1981. RTJohnson / MediaPunch / Alamy

A typical for Journey did not instantly respond to TODAY.com's petition for comment.

Tickner, Schon, keyboardist and vocalist Gregg Rolie, bassist Ross Valory and drummer Prairie Prince founded Journey successful nan early 1970s. Tickner and Valory were some antecedently successful nan set Frumious Bandersnatch, which was based successful nan San Francisco Bay Area.

"Journey," nan band's eponymous first album, was released successful 1975 and was nan only medium to see Tickner successful nan lineup. Before leaving Journey to be Stanford University, Tickner contributed to penning songs for nan band's adjacent 2 albums, "Look into nan Future" and "Next."

“He came up pinch chordings I person ne'er heard,” Rolie said successful nan liner notes of Journey’s Time3 container set, Music Times reported. “He had these monolithic hands, and he would de-tune his strings and travel up pinch these voicings that cipher other could.”

Journey would yet spell connected to go 1 of nan astir salient stone bands of nan 1980s, earning complete 100 cardinal grounds income globally. According to Journey's website, nan band's 1981 opus "Don't Stop Believin'" is nan astir downloaded opus of nan 20th century.

After leaving Journey, Tickner stayed adjacent to nan euphony manufacture and co-founded a signaling workplace pinch Valory called The Hive, according to Variety.

Tickner was coming for Journey's induction ceremonial into nan Hollywood Walk of Fame successful 2005, wherever he reunited pinch Schon and Valory, arsenic good arsenic Journey members who succeeded him, including lead vocalist Steve Perry.

Schon again paid tribute to Tickner aft his decease successful an Instagram station July 6.

"Prayers for George, farewell aged friend," he wrote successful nan caption.

Tickner’s origin of decease was not instantly clear.