Julian Sands spoke of mountain climbing 'dangers' before death

British character Julian Sands said astir nan acquisition of seeing quality remains while upland climbing successful an question and reply which has been published conscionable days aft his decease was confirmed.

Human remains were recovered past week successful nan Mount Baldy area of nan San Gabriel mountains successful confederate California - 5 months aft nan 65-year-old went missing.

The latest version of nan Radio Times has an question and reply pinch Sands which took spot months earlier his death.

Reflecting connected his acquisition of hiking, he told nan magazine: "I've recovered spooky things connected mountains, erstwhile you cognize you're successful a spot wherever galore group person mislaid their lives, whether it beryllium connected nan Eiger aliases successful nan Andes.

"You whitethorn beryllium confronted pinch quality remains and that tin beryllium chilling. It's not needfully supernatural, it's perchance each excessively earthy - what I would telephone hypernatural.

"You're successful nan beingness of large quality and large quality is revealing itself successful each its power. It tin return america complete a period of hypersensitivity into a realm of earthy forces."

Searches by section authorities had been unsuccessful successful nan hunt for Sands, pinch mediocre upwind conditions hampering efforts since March, until his remains were recovered by civilian hikers past month.

The character was best-known for his breakout domiciled successful nan 1985 romanticist play play A Room With A View, successful which he starred alongside Helena Bonham Carter.

Sands later moved to nan scary genre, pinch appearances successful films including Gothic, Warlock and Arachnophobia.

The character was besides a keen climber and described nan activity arsenic "solace and a benignant of existentialist self-negation, but arsenic a self-affirmation".

"If you tin woody pinch vulnerable mountains, you tin surely woody pinch life arsenic an character - nan 2 are rather complementary," he added.

Image: Julian Sands, Helena Bonham Carter and Maggie Smith successful A Room With A View

In nan interview, Sands dismissed nan proposal that he was excessively aged to climb, but said that friends who utilized to subordinate him had stopped successful portion owed to age.

He besides noted that ambiance alteration had made definite stone faces much unstable.

Sands said: "If you don't really person nan desire, nan attraction for climbing a route, if you're not perfectly committed, it becomes overmuch much vulnerable and it's a overmuch much deflating experience.

"Finding people whose institution I bask successful specified stressful and friendly conditions is not easy.

"The point astir climbing is, you're ever making plans and looking astatine routes - possibly you extremity up getting to 5% of each nan things you scheme to do."

Sands was considered an knowledgeable and competent mountaineer by his friends, pinch his hiking partner and chap character Kevin Ryan antecedently telling nan PA news agency that he was "the astir precocious hiker I know".