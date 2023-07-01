Julio Urías struggles during his return from injured list, Dodgers fall to Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. —

Julio Urías looked shell-shocked erstwhile a disastrous first inning yet ended Saturday night, nan Dodgers left-hander stepping slow toward nan third-base dugout successful Kauffman Stadium arsenic he pondered what nan heck conscionable happened during a blooper reel of a five-run Kansas City rally.

Making his first commencement successful six weeks during his return from a left hamstring strain, Urías threw 27 pitches earlier signaling his first retired and needed 35 pitches to complete nan inning. Three of nan 4 hits he allowed were bloops that near Royals bats pinch exit velocities of 68.5 mph, 63.8 mph and 71.5 mph.

The Royals scored 1 tally connected a sacrifice alert … to 2nd base. They scored different connected a hit-and-run bloop azygous that dropped wherever 2nd baseman Miguel Vargas would person been stationed had he not covered nan bag. They scored 2 runs erstwhile Dodgers halfway fielder James Outman sewage a precocious jump connected a bloop azygous to shallow center.

Urías recovered — somewhat — to propulsion 2 scoreless innings but was pulled aft nan third, and nan spread he dug was excessively heavy for nan Dodgers to flooded successful a 6-4 nonaccomplishment to a squad pinch nan second-worst grounds (24-59) successful baseball.

“There’s nary consciousness hanging your head,” correct fielder Mookie Betts said of nan wacky first inning. “Sometimes it’s luck, sometimes it’s skill, sometimes it’s a operation of both. But there’s not overmuch much Julio could person done, there’s thing nan defense could person done. I mean, it’s portion of nan game.”

Urías went 5-4 pinch a 4.39 ERA successful his first 10 starts earlier missing 36 games because of nan hamstring strain. His return was pushed backmost by a 1-hour, 25-minute rainfall delay, but erstwhile nan skies cleared, it started raining bloop hits.

Maikel Garcia led disconnected nan bottommost of nan first pinch a double and took 3rd connected Bobby Witt Jr.’s bloop azygous to right. Salvador Perez’s hit-and-run bloop azygous to nan vacated second-base spot scored a run. Nick Pratto walked to load nan bases pinch a 12-pitch at-bat successful which he fouled disconnected six two-strike pitches.

“I deliberation a small of both,” head Dave Roberts said, erstwhile asked if nan Pratto at-bat took thing retired of Urías physically aliases mentally. “That near connected left, you want to get that feline retired and beryllium pitch-efficient, but to Pratto’s credit, he spoiled a batch of pitches.”

Edward Olivares deed a sacrifice alert that Vargas caught successful shallow center, Witt tagging and scoring for a 2-0 lead. Matt Duffy was deed by a transportation to load nan bases. Samad Taylor lofted a alert to mean right.

Betts caught nan shot pinch his momentum going toward location and fired a beardown one-hop propulsion that hit Perez, but Will Smith couldn’t use his tag connected time, arsenic nan Royals took a 3-0 lead. Drew Waters followed pinch a two-run bloop azygous to halfway for a 5-0 lead earlier Urías struck retired Dairon Blanco to extremity nan inning.

“It was a frustrating inning,” Roberts said. “I thought initially Julio came retired bully and conscionable sewage victimized by a batch of soft contact.”

It would beryllium difficult to ideate a pitcher squeezing much difficult luck into 1 inning, but Urías was much huffy astatine himself than nan shot gods.

“I’ve conscionable sewage to transportation better,” he said done an interpreter. “I felt good, but I didn’t do my job.”

What was Urías reasoning arsenic he walked disconnected nan mound aft nan first?

“That I sounded badly,” he said. “There were a batch of mistakes. I’ve sewage to beryllium better. It’s simple.”

The Dodgers sewage backmost into nan crippled pinch a three-run 2nd that featured Yonny Hernández’s RBI double, Betts’ sacrifice alert and Freddie Freeman’s RBI single, and they scored connected singles by Max Muncy, David Peralta and Outman to trim nan shortage to 6-4 successful nan eighth.

But Hernández struck retired connected a 95-mph fastball from reliever Taylor Clarke. Right-hander Scott Barlow replaced Clarke and walked Betts to load nan bases, but he sewage Freeman to crushed retired to 2nd to extremity nan inning and threw a one-two-three ninth for nan save.