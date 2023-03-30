JULY 2021 RIOTS : Families still searching for loved ones believed to have died in Tembisa Plaza unrest

In June 2022, Daily Maverick reported that 2 bodies were believed to beryllium buried nether nan rubble astatine Tembisa Plaza and that six were retrieved connected 26 July 2021, which meant six much bodies were still missing. The Tembisa South constabulary confirmed this astatine nan time.

The constabulary said nan remainder of nan bodies could not beryllium retrieved because nan building “was falling each day”, making it unsafe.

Construction is nether measurement astatine nan Tembisa plaza. Some families are still looking for unaccounted-for loved ones who were believed to person been buried nether nan rubble aft nan plaza collapsed successful nan July 2021 riots. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla / Daily Maverick

The families of immoderate of nan missing persons told Daily Maverick they believed their loved ones died wrong nan Shoprite shop astatine nan promenade erstwhile a state cylinder exploded and caused a fire, which affected respective stores, while nan promenade was being looted. The City of Ekurhuleni confirmed nan state detonation successful a property connection astatine nan time.

Since nan disappearance of their loved ones, nan families of nan missing persons person spent almost 2 years searching and checking mortuaries, clinics and hospitals.

“I past saw her connected nan greeting of nan 13th [of July 2021] erstwhile she said she was going to nan Shoprite shop astatine nan plaza,” said Milena Rodriguez, whose mother Sylvia Rodriguez is 1 of nan missing people.

Caiphus Moremi pinch his children, Bontle and Bohlale, who mislaid their mother Thabita Kgabo during nan riots astatine Tembisa Plaza Shoprite connected 13 July 2021. (Photo: Cebile Ntuli)

“I past saw my woman connected 13 July 2021 erstwhile she and a friend and neighbour said they were going to nan plaza,” said Caiphus Phuti Moremi, whose woman Thabitha Kgabo is still missing.

Kgabo and Rodriguez’s families judge their loved ones perished wrong nan plaza erstwhile nan state vessel exploded and they were buried nether rubble.

Police told Daily Maverick that they had utilized sniffer dogs to retrieve nan six bodies nether nan rubble.

According to 1 of nan families, constabulary told them a fewer weeks agone that thing was recovered erstwhile nan rubble was cleared. This is contempt nan reported discovery of quality remains nether nan rubble erstwhile reconstruction astatine nan plaza began a fewer months ago.

The find of quality remains successful January 2023 astatine nan Shoprite tract was much than a glimmer of dream for nan affected families.

But successful caller months, each nan rubble has been removed and nan families are still searching for answers.

When Daily Maverick visited nan plaza connected 28 March, building astatine nan Shoprite tract was nether way. The tract was cleanable and rubble had been replaced by piles of bricks for rebuilding.

“The constabulary guys are very disappointing. They person removed everything successful that building, but I person not received immoderate communication,” said Cremildo Rodriguez, whose woman Sylvia remains missing, erstwhile he learnt that the rubble had been removed.

Milena Rodriguez said she was hopeful aft nan find of nan quality remains that personification would yet judge that location were group buried nether nan rubble. Like her father, she besides expressed her disappointment pinch nan police.

“Even nan find of nan quality remains, we learnt astir that done nan media,” she said.

Heart-wrenching

“In December past year, we went location and performed a ceremonial successful her honour wherever we buried my mother’s apparel successful spot of her body. That was heart-wrenching.”

“All we want for her now is for her to beryllium buried successful a honorable manner,” Milena said.

A twelvemonth aft nan incident, successful mid-2022, Daily Maverick revisited nan Rodriguez and Moremi families and documented their frustration, symptom and grief.

“I cognize this was not anyone’s fault, but everyone has moved connected pinch their lives for illustration thing happened,” Milena said.

“All we ever wanted for my woman arsenic a family was closure,” Moremi told Daily Maverick.

Cremildo Rodriguez has struggled to header astatine activity since he learnt of nan removal of nan rubble and nan truth that thing was found. He said his family’s symptom was aggravated by nan nonaccomplishment of his mother who nan family buried successful early March.

Milena said: “Two weeks ago, I went past nan plaza and they were still engaged cleaning nan rubble but to my surprise, nan constabulary told my daddy that they recovered nothing. I find this impossible.”

On a caller sojourn to nan plaza, a information defender manning 1 of nan closed entrances said nan rebuilding was good nether measurement and that aspiring workers were asked to nonstop their CVs to nan Lethabo work centre.

“They do not attraction astir us, these people,” said Moremi.

According to police, demolition and cleaning of nan rubble astatine nan plaza began connected 12 January 2023. The quality remains were recovered a week later, but nan families only learnt astir nan clearing of nan rubble 2 weeks later.

Rodriguez and Moremi said they were waiting for DNA results aft tests were conducted to place nan recovered quality remains. They said they were not told erstwhile nan results would beryllium ready, but said that they were assured nan process would beryllium expedited. Only 1 assemblage was found.

“I will ne'er extremity asking questions until I cognize what happened to my woman successful that plaza,” Rodriguez said.

“We are each being tested for links pinch nan recovered remains of a azygous body. Where are nan remainder of nan bodies?” Rodriguez asked.

Both families are not upbeat astir awaiting nan results because they judge nan remainder of nan bodies were removed to absolve nan plaza and Shoprite of immoderate responsibility.

Responsibility

Since Daily Maverick was approached by nan families of nan missing group successful precocious 2021, nan entities progressive person not been consenting to shed much light.

Shoprite has repeated nan aforesaid consequence to inquiries, saying it was conscionable a tenant astatine Tembisa Plaza. On 28 February 2023, Shoprite said:

“As indicated before, nan supermarket concatenation empathises pinch nan family members and understands their wish to get closure; however, arsenic this is simply a constabulary matter, we are not capable to comment.”

Mowana Properties, which manages nan plaza, said nan constabulary told them nan matter was closed.

On 16 March 2022, Mowana Properties said that it couldn’t opportunity pinch certainty that location were bodies buried nether nan rubble astatine nan plaza.

Tembisa Police Station commandant Colonel Nthipe Boloka antecedently told Daily Maverick he believed nan remainder of nan bodies remained buried nether nan rubble. However, erstwhile approached past month, Boloka said he was powerfully advised against speaking connected nan matter.

The owners of Tembisa Plaza, nan Public Investment Corporation (PIC), revealed that it had employed nan services of a contractor to clear nan rubble.

The PIC acknowledged that nan families needed closure and that it would beryllium adjacent for nan families to beryllium invited during nan clearing of nan rubble. However, nan PIC past ignored respective inquiries astir nan missing people.

On 1 March, PIC investor relations executive Adrian Lackay said nan PIC could not do thing astir nan matter because it was not rule enforcement.

“The PIC is not rule enforcement aliases a wellness and information agency. Surely these are functions of nan South African Police Service?” he asked.

It is so nan usability of nan SAPS to grip nan matter, but nan constabulary look to person many times grounded nan families of those who stay missing. Now, while nan rebuilding of Tembisa Plaza is nether way, nan answers that those families are looking for mightiness beryllium buried forever. DM