Jumbo problem: Sri Lanka's battle with plastic pollution

Jumbo problem: Sri Lanka's conflict pinch integrative pollution

By Amal JAYASINGHE

Horana, Sri Lanka (AFP) June 27, 2023



Heart-wrenching images of revered elephants and cattle eating integrative successful Sri Lanka person prompted politicians to toughen contamination laws, but sceptical conservationists pass past bans were many times ignored.

After an estimated 20 elephant deaths and countless different chaotic animals perishing owed to single-use plastics successful nan past decade, officials opportunity a rule banning galore specified items is expected to travel into unit wrong weeks.

Bags, bottles and packaging are besides blamed for clogging drains and causing municipality flooding, arsenic good arsenic encouraging a surge successful perchance deadly dengue -- dispersed by mosquitoes that breed successful stagnant water.

"We want to create an consciousness astir nan responsible usage of plastics," Anil Jasinghe, nan country's apical situation official, told AFP.

Jasinghe said regulations to beryllium published soon will outlaw nan waste of a drawstring of single-use integrative items, including cutlery, cups, drinking straws and integrative flower garlands.

But it is not Sri Lanka's first effort to tackle nan problem.

- Repeated raids ineffectual -

Jasinghe admits that implementation has been a problem, noting that a 2006 prohibition connected super-thin integrative bags and nutrient wrapping was openly flouted by manufacturers.

"Of course, we ambush them clip and again, but by raiding we cannot lick nan issue," he said.

"We request to person that biology literacy, truthful that you alteration your accumulation lines to better, much environmentally friends production."

In 2017, a notorious garbage dump connected nan separator of nan superior Colombo was unopen erstwhile a upland of rotting rubbish collapsed, sidesplitting much than 30 group and damaging hundreds of homes.

Soon afterwards, Sri Lanka banned each integrative shopping bags -- but nan rules were erstwhile again not strictly enforced.

Similarly, a prohibition connected integrative sachets -- celebrated for mini portions of everything from washing powder to shampoo -- was sidestepped by manufacturers who accrued nan measurement to conscionable supra nan ineligible minimum.

In summation to manufacturers subverting laws, cash-strapped Sri Lanka besides struggles to process what it produces.

The island's unprecedented economical situation that began precocious successful 2021 intends location has been a pile-up of trash because of a shortage of substance for garbage trucks.

The United Nations says Sri Lanka recycles conscionable 3 percent of nan integrative products it consumes, little than half nan world mean of 7.2 percent.

Plastic bottles are not included successful nan ban, but nan country's largest recycler of them says it tin grip astir two-thirds much than it is presently processing -- if it could cod nan refuse.

"We person nan capacity to recycle 400 tonnes a month, but presently we do only 250 tonnes," said Prasantha Malimbadage, CEO of recycling astatine Eco Spindles.

The institution is turning throwaway integrative bottles into polythene yarn that goes into nan manufacture of clothing by apical world brands.

At Eco Spindles' recycling installation southbound of Colombo, astir 350 workers benignant bottles that are crushed and torn into mini integrative flakes, nan earthy worldly for yarn.

"Ten bottles spell to make a T-shirt and 27 bottles spell to make a graduation gown," Malimbadage said.

- Haphazard disposal -

A 2020 study by nan section Centre for Environmental Justice showed single-use plastics specified arsenic bags, nutrient wrappers, straws, polystyrene boxes, cups and cutlery made up almost 15 percent of municipality waste.

The South Asian federation of 22 cardinal group generates much than 1.5 cardinal tonnes of integrative discarded annually and half of it ends up successful canals, rivers and yet nan Indian Ocean.

Cleaning up integrative and stopping much accumulation will besides assistance health, campaigners say.

Health authorities opportunity nan dispersed of dengue fever has spiked dramatically, from 35,000 cases and 26 deaths successful 2021, to 76,600 cases and 72 deaths past year.

"Where integrative containers are dumped, location is simply a spike successful dengue," said Lahiru Kodituwakku of nan National Dengue Control Unit.

"There is simply a beardown relationship betwixt nan dispersed of dengue and integrative waste".

Regardless of whether nan extremity is amended wellness outcomes aliases reducing pollution, anti-plastic campaigners opportunity implementation remains nan key.

"This is simply a bully move," said Nishshanka de Silva, laminitis of section biology group ZeroPlastic Movement.

"But I americium concerned if they will really spell up and enforce it."

