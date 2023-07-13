Jurassic Park's Creator Predicted The Strangest Part Of The SAG Strike In A 1981 Sci-Fi Movie

By Bill Bria/July 13, 2023 7:38 p.m. EST

Artists are preternaturally bully astatine this type of alchemy arsenic their occupation is fundamentally to observe quality quality person than most. Author and filmmaker Michael Crichton understood this task each excessively well. Folding into his galore novels, screenplays, and short-lived filmmaking profession is simply a myriad of predictions astir wherever nan last 3rd of nan 20th period was to return humanity, and beyond. Quite often, his observations were chaotic and lacked subtlety if only because Crichton was a consummate showman, sacrificing credulity for intermezo wherever he wished. After all, nan task of bringing backmost to life nan famously extinct dinosaurs for "Jurassic Park" is simply a large inquire erstwhile it comes to reality.

Crichton's visions of nan early had much truth to them than not, however, and coming 1 was virtually proven wholly true, afloat stop. As SAG-AFTRA officially moved to onslaught against nan AMPTP, it was revealed that 1 of nan movie studios' proposals to nan national was to usage AI to shape a integer likeness of an character to beryllium used, as national negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland explained, "for nan remainder of eternity pinch nary compensation," perchance moreover past their existent demise. As it turns out, that connection is nan nonstop dastardly crippled by nan villainous corporations successful Crichton's 1981 sci-fi thriller, "Looker."