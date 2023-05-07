Jury retires to consider verdicts as Kevin Spacey trial draws to a close

Jurors person been sent retired to statesman their deliberations aft proceeding closing grounds successful nan intersexual offences proceedings against US character Kevin Spacey.

Spacey, 63, has been labelled a "sexual bully" by nan prosecution, but he has denied each nan claims - describing 1 arsenic "madness", others arsenic consensual encounters, and 1 arsenic thing much than a imaginable "clumsy pass".

The Oscar-winning prima has pleaded not blameworthy to 7 charges of intersexual assault, 1 complaint of causing a personification to prosecute successful intersexual activity without consent, and 1 count of causing a personification to prosecute successful penetrative intersexual activity. These subordinate to 4 men and allegedly took spot successful nan UK betwixt 2001 and 2013.

Almost 4 weeks since nan proceedings astatine Southwark Crown Court successful London began, Mr Justice Mark Wall sent jurors retired to see their verdicts connected Monday conscionable earlier 1pm. With nary conclusion reached by nan extremity of nan tribunal day, they were sent location soon earlier 4.30pm.

During nan hearing, jurors person heard grounds from each of Spacey's 4 accusers, who variously described nan Hollywood prima arsenic a "vile intersexual predator", "slippery", and "atrocious, despicable, disgusting".

The tribunal has been told of alleged "aggressive" crotch grabs against 3 men, while a 4th complainant accused nan suspect of performing a activity enactment connected him while he was dormant astatine his flat.

What are nan allegations - and really has Kevin Spacey responded?

Accuser one: The man, a driver, claims he was assaulted much than 10 times by Spacey complete 4 years, and told nan tribunal nan character forced his manus onto his ain penis respective times, and grabbed his crotch connected different occasions. Describing 1 alleged incident to police, nan man said Spacey grabbed him "so difficult I almost came disconnected nan road". Spacey told nan tribunal nan brace shared a "somewhat intimate" relationship and location was "romantic" touching, but that they ne'er slept together. Any intersexual rubbing was consensual, nan character told nan court.



Accuser two: This man alleges Spacey grabbed his crotch and kissed his cervix astatine a spot wherever nan prima was staying, hours aft gathering him astatine a countryside pub. Spacey conceded that he whitethorn person made a "clumsy pass" astatine nan man, but that it would person been nary much than this. "I'm only happy that he testified that nan infinitesimal he told maine he was not interested, I stopped," nan character told jurors.



Accuser three: The 3rd alleged unfortunate says Spacey subjected him to a "machine gun" of verbal maltreatment astatine a showbiz arena earlier grabbing his genitals "like a cobra - and grabbed pinch specified unit it was really painful". Spacey told nan tribunal that nary of this is true, describing nan allegation arsenic "madness".



Accuser four: A erstwhile aspiring character told nan assemblage he believes he was drugged by Spacey earlier he allegedly woke to find him performing a activity enactment connected him astatine nan actor's London flat. In his defence, Spacey told nan tribunal nan activity enactment was "intimate" and consensual. However, he said nan man's behaviour past changed. "The personification that I had this friendly infinitesimal pinch was abruptly awkward and fumbling... and I don't want to opportunity ran out... but hurriedly left," he said. "And it felt very odd."

Under questioning from Spacey's lawyer, Patrick Gibbs KC, nan men person each denied either seeking financial gain, attempting to further their career, aliases giving mendacious accounts to nan jury.

Spacey, champion known for films including The Usual Suspects and American Beauty, and governmental bid House Of Cards, has denied crotch-grabs are his "trademark", and besides fought backmost tears arsenic he told nan tribunal really his "world exploded" erstwhile allegations against him were first made successful nan US successful 2017.

Jurors are group to proceed their deliberations astatine 10.30am connected Tuesday.