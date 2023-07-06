Justin Trudeau, on behalf of all Canadian Swifties, issues plea to Taylor to bring her tour to his country

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau awarded himself different prestigious title: leader of nan Canadian Swifties.

On July 5, Taylor Swift announced much international dates for her Eras Tour, which will now proceed until August 2024 and see complete 50 stops overseas.

Her tweet included accusation astir performance dates successful cities crossed nan pond, for illustration Paris, London and Dublin. She besides antecedently tweeted a database of performances scheduled successful South America and Australia.

But, truthful far, it appears nan 33-year-old vocalist will not play immoderate shows successful Canada.

After seeing that his chap Canadians were near out, Trudeau issued a plea to nan “Lavender Haze” vocalist connected behalf of each nan Swifties up northbound who are hopeless to spot Swift live.

He decided to reference a fewer of her hits successful his clever tweet.

“It’s me, hi,” he began successful his reply to Swift’s announcement, quoting lyrics from “Anti-Hero.”

Trudeau continued to show disconnected his knowledge of her euphony catalog by mentioning nan “1989” way “I Know Places.”

The 51-year-old leader wrote, “I cognize places successful Canada would emotion to person you.”

“So, don’t make it different sadistic summer,” he said, a motion to her caller azygous from her “Lover” album. “We dream to spot you soon.”

Some Twitter users did not admit his nationalist request.

“This is SOOOO cringe,” 1 personification said.

Others supported his efforts.

“FINALLY, MY PRIME MINISTER SPEAKS,” 1 Swiftie wrote.

Another instrumentality complimented nan musician’s world prima powerfulness and tweeted, “Taylor princess of nan world collecting requests for her beingness from world leaders near and right.”

According to Billboard, Swift has not performed successful Canada since she visited nan state for her 2018 “Reputation” stadium tour.

While Canadians will person to hold and spot if Trudeau’s plea works, different Swifties celebrated seeing their countries connected nan database of circuit dates.

The Grammy victor was besides enthusiastic astir taking nan Eras Tour worldwide. In her tweet connected July 5, Swift said, “Really can’t incorporate my excitement because… we’re adding 14 caller shows to The Eras Tour.”

She revealed that Paramore — whose lead vocalist Hayley Williams will beryllium featured connected nan vault way “Castles Crumbling” connected “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” — will unfastened for her.

“Hayley and I person been friends since we were teens successful Nashville and now we get to frolic astir nan UK/Europe adjacent summer??? I’m screaming???” Swift wrote.

Following nan Ticketmaster debacle past year, world fans who are hoping to acquisition tickets will person to pre-register first to beryllium eligible for pre-sales and regular sales.

Fans tin find much accusation astir nan caller dates and waste times connected Swift’s website.