Associated Press

Utah man who killed family vented his anger successful termination note

A Utah man who f atally changeable his wife, her mother and nan couple’s 5 kids aft he was investigated for kid maltreatment near a termination statement saying he “would alternatively rot successful hell” than proceed enduring what he called controlling behaviour by his wife, investigators wrote successful a study released connected Friday. The claims successful nan termination statement near by Michael Haight, 42, guidelines successful stark statement to conclusions by investigators successful nan 57-page study that overwhelmingly represent Haight, and not his wife, arsenic controlling and abusive. The study cites nan family's communications earlier nan killings and interviews from organization members conducted aft nan January tragedy.