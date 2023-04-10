Kaley Cuoco's newborn daughter's expression is priceless after first bath

Bath time!

New mom Kaley Cuoco posted a saccharine photograph of girl Matilda aft her first bath.

“When your first charismatic bath gets you rather cheeky,” Cuoco captioned a photograph of her holding Matilda successful a hooded broad April 16 on her Instagram story.

Kaley Cuoco and girl Matilda stock a infinitesimal together. @kaleycuoco via Instagram

The “Big Bang Theory” star, 37, and her boyfriend, “Ozark” prima Tom Pelphrey, 40, welcomed Matilda connected March 30.

“Introducing, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, nan caller ray of our lives!” she captioned her Instagram station announcing nan news. “We are overjoyed and grateful for this small miracle. Thank you to nan doctors, nurses, family and friends who person helped america immensely complete nan past fewer days.”

Since then, nan “Flight Attendant” prima has been engaged showing off her caller bundle of joy.

On April 5, she shared a photograph of Matilda successful a pinkish blanket. A fewer days later, she posted immoderate images of her girl dressed for Easter. On April 14, Cuoco posted pictures of Matilda wearing a onesie pinch sheep connected it.

Cuoco announced past October that she and Pelphrey were expecting their first child.

“Baby woman Pelphrey coming 2023 ... beyond blessed and complete nan moon… I (love) you @tommypelphrey!!!” she wrote connected Instagram.

Cuoco and Pelphrey began making love past year. Cuoco said she and Pelphrey person nan aforesaid manager, who group them up.

“We met astatine nan 'Ozark' premiere (in April), and I was opinionated pinch Andrea and Tom walked in, and I heard his voice, and I turned around, and it was for illustration my life was over, aliases conscionable starting. It deed me. It was love astatine first sight,” she told USA Today past May.

“We were instantly connected. I do consciousness for illustration I’ve known him my full life, but I wasn’t fresh for him. We’re fresh to build a life together,” she added.