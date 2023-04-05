Kalikesh Singh Deo given role of NRAI president

The Governing Body of nan National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), has accepted nan agelong time off of absence by its president Raninder Singh, and has unanimously approved handing complete of complaint to nan elder vice president, Kalikesh Singh Deo, arsenic per nan NRAI’s constitution.

The lawsuit connected Raninder’s predetermination and tenure continues successful nan Delhi High Court.

“Our contiguous privilege is successful putting our champion ft guardant for nan Asian Games and nan World Championships”, said Kalikesh Singh.

He besides acknowledged nan splendid domiciled of nan authorities and each stakeholders.

The Union Sports Ministry had asked nan NRAI to comply pinch nan president’s 12-year tenure proviso arsenic per nan National Sports Code. The NRAI has countered nan bid by saying that it was issued without going done nan details.