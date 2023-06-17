Kannada director Shivu Jamkhandi talks about ‘Nasab’, based on an autobiography

Film head Shivu Jamkhandi, amended known arsenic ShiJa successful nan Kannada movie industry, is doing nan station accumulation activity connected his movie Nasab. Speaking from Bagalkote, arsenic he winds up his shoot, ShiJa says, “The movie is astir nan Banjara organization that lives successful North Karnataka. Nasab is based connected K Kishore Kumar’s eponymous autobiography.

The book, ShiJa says is nan communicative of a man calved into nan Banjara community, whose begetter makes a meagre income by trading section liquor (sarai). “He fights against likelihood to amended himself and go an officer.”

ShiJa started his profession successful nan Kannada movie manufacture arsenic a lyricist and has penned songs for complete 100 Kannada films successful his 15-year career. he has written songs for nan Kannada movie Vidyarthi, pinch Tarun Sudhir arsenic nan hero. “It was Tarun’s debut arsenic a starring man. I was called to constitute nan songs for this movie and I learnt connected nan job. Till date, nan movie is arsenic typical to maine arsenic a first love. “

Stills from nan film | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Writing was ever a passion for ShiJa, who wrote for English dailies arsenic a freelancer. Later he dived into penning screeplays. The movie has euphony by Ragam (known for Dandi ), who has besides written nan screenplay for Nasab.

Thanking Ragam for introducing him to Kishore’s book, ShiJa says, “It is an inspiring story. We are done pinch nan shooting and will determine connected nan merchandise day erstwhile we are done pinch nan station accumulation work.”

Nasab is produced by Sujata Kishore and features Keerthi Kumar K successful nan lead. “Sujata is Kishore’s woman and Keerthi is his son. Keerthi makes his debut arsenic an character pinch this film, portraying his begetter connected screen.”

A immense instrumentality of nan precocious character Shankar Nag, ShiJa says he entered films because of nan renowned actor. Nasab also features National Award winning movie and theatre actor-director B Jayashree successful a pivotal role. Tabla Nani, Amruta, and Shefali Singh, are a portion of nan film. Mohammed Haseeb, who has worked pinch Ashok Mehta, is nan DOP for Nasab, which was extensively changeable successful Bagalkote, Patadkal and its surrounding areas. Prior to Nasab, ShiJa directed Nanna Ninna Prema Kathe in 2016, pinch Vijay Raghavendra and Nidhi Subbaiah successful nan lead. Gulal.com was his 2nd independent venture, which was released during nan pandemic.

Not a instrumentality of categorising his films, ShiJa says, “Nasab is a film, irrrespective of nan taxable and my attack to nan story. The movie has a different consciousness and I would opportunity that its taxable itself is unique. For maine Nasab represents an era. The communicative is group successful 1985. If nan assemblage link to this clip play and nan characters group successful it, past Nasab becomes a commercially successful film.”

“Any movie comes pinch its ain group of challenges, says ShiJa. “When we started nan sprout of Nasab, nan elections were information nan corner. We could not postpone nan sprout arsenic we had already blocked nan dates of artistes. We had to spell up pinch nan shoot, and it would person been a herculean task, if not for nan thief from nan group of North Karnataka.”

Cinema, ShiJa says, intends connectivity. “It is simply a medium, wherever you uncover your dreams and ideas visually successful an appealing manner. Though not each movie is simply a success, filmmakers are passionate astir making films. Hundreds of films are released each year. The bully point coming is that we person galore platforms and channels wherever we tin showcase our work. Earlier it was a group way that had to beryllium stringently followed pinch its ain disadvantages. Not anymore. Yet, I judge 1 should beryllium adept pinch nan aged and caller style of moving and releasing a film.”