Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon’s ‘The Crew’ to release in March 2024

1 day ago
Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon

Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon | Photo Credit: @tabutiful (Instagram), @kareenakapoorkhan (Instagram), @kritisanon (Instagram)

The Crew, nan upcoming movie starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon, has been scheduled for merchandise connected March 22, 2024, nan makers announced connected Sunday.

Also starring Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma, nan movie is directed by Rajesh Krishnan of Lootcase fame and produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor.

The Crew, which marks Tabu, Kareena and Kriti’s maiden collaboration, is billed arsenic a drama of errors and mishaps group against nan backdrop of nan struggling hose industry. The communicative focuses connected 3 women who activity and hustle to make it successful life. But their destinies lead to immoderate unwarranted situations and they get caught successful a web of lies.

Backed by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Films Communication Network, nan movie was changeable successful Abu Dhabi and Mumbai.

