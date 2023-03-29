KAROO ESCAPE: House of Rock – corbelled igloos in the Karoo

Many years ago, that roadside dwelling was our first sighting of nan classical Karoo corbelled house. But you had to look very carefully, because its faded achromatic exterior had blended successful astir perfectly pinch nan washed-out tones of nan veld.

We ne'er recovered retired who owned it, whether a shepherd still utilized it aliases who had built it. To this day, it remains a enigma to america – which is conscionable really we’d for illustration to support it.

It did, however, spark our aggravated liking successful nan corbelled houses of nan Upper Karoo Quadrant bound by Williston, Carnarvon, Loxton and Fraserburg. Besides nan fascinating creation of these stony beehives, what went connected wrong them? How did their first residents live, retired present successful nan acold reaches of nan Northern Cape?

The guru of Karoo corbelled houses is James Walton, noted South African vernacular architecture expert, who completed a agelong and laborious travel astir nan “Corbel Quadrant” backmost successful 1960, signaling nan particulars of dozens of these chromatic igloos.

In a somewhat offhand mode nan twelvemonth before, nan National Monuments Council had asked Walton to cheque retired this “peculiar type of rondawel” if he ever happened to walk done nan Upper Karoo.

Nevertheless, Walton made nan trip, fell nether nan spell of nan corbelled buildings, compiled an extended study and past published a archive titled Early Settlement successful nan Great Karroo 5 years later. Clearly, Walton had go intrigued not only pinch nan architecture of Karoo corbelled structures, but besides nan regular minutiae of those who had built them.

Later on, he produced a book called Homesteads and Villages of South Africa, successful which his activity connected corbelled houses besides featured.

The random corbelled location connected nan R63 that first caught nan author’s oculus astir 20 years ago. Image: Chris Marais

Elsa van Schalkwyk, a salient Karoo guideline based successful Williston, Northern Cape. Image: Chris Marais

The corbelled location and equine cart we recovered astatine Brownslaagte Farm extracurricular Williston. Image: Chris Marais

When salient writer-engineer James Walton first saw Stuurmansfontein from a distance, he was astounded. Image: Chris Marais

In nan Agterveld

But books tin only show you truthful overmuch – nan roadworthy has to return nan communicative further. In nan outpouring of 2008, we are successful Williston to walk a time successful nan institution of Elsa van Schalkwyk; we meet her successful nan early hours earlier dawn and by nan clip nan sun rises we person crossed nan Sak River.

“Now we are successful nan Agterveld,” says van Schalkwyk, utilizing nan aged frontier word for yet being successful an area retired of assemblage (Dutch aliases British) control.

Passing Ongeluksfontein and Benoudfontein (how did these places travel by their sad names?), we return nan Vanwyksvlei roadworthy to an abandoned building connected Brownslaagte Farm. And there, isolated from that acquainted R63 roadside attraction, we meet our first Karoo corbelled house. It stood retired for illustration an architectural alien landing.

A Karoo corbelled location was made pinch rows of level stones, each furniture placed a small much inwards from ceiling height, until a dome-shaped building was achieved. The highest was past topped disconnected by a level stone, which could beryllium removed to merchandise fume from nan hearth.

Around Williston, group still speak of “Tiensjielings” (Ten Shillings) and “Gedaanwerk” (Done pinch Work), 2 men who built superb corbelled houses connected nan farms Schuinshoogte and Arbeidersfontein.

Williston has adopted nan corbelled location arsenic its icon. Aubrey Klaaste is simply a Williston stonemason, and to adhd different small income watercourse to nan family coffers, he makes miniature corbelled houses for tourists.

The classical corbelled farmstead

These days, travellers want authenticity, and it doesn’t get much existent than a mates of nights spent astatine Stuurmansfontein, nan golden modular of corbelled location accommodation not acold from Carnarvon.

Even James Walton was gobsmacked erstwhile he saw this spot much than 60 years ago:

“I person studied nan corbelled huts of Italy, France and Britain and I afloat expected nan Karee Berge buildings to beryllium akin to nan less-imposing examples from these parts of Europe.

“I was some delighted and amazed, therefore, pinch my first distant glimpse of Stuurmansfontein arsenic we passed done nan nek overlooking nan farmstead. Against these burnt semi-desert surroundings, which had seen practically nary rainfall for 4 years, nan mini whitewashed homestead stood retired intelligibly successful nan superb sunshine. Even astatine this region nan elephantine chromatic beehives were a unusual and fascinating sight: 1 which I had ne'er expected successful South Africa…”

A workplace reservoir becomes a delightful swimming excavation successful nan power of midsummer. Image: Chris Marais

The signposted measurement to Stuurmansfontein, and a Karoo windpump greeting. Image: Chris Marais

The main chamber astatine Stuurmansfontein – nan coolest spot successful nan house. Image: Chris Marais

Scavenged from nan ancient pit retired back, these aged bottles speak of nan early pioneer era. Image: Chris Marais

The atom threshing level adjacent nan main house. Image: Chris Marais

Starry night

After passing Carnarvon connected nan R63, we return nan Stuurmansfontein turn-off, walk nan elegant main farmstead and thrust connected tracks outlined pinch ray amber Bushman grass, arsenic a looming roadside windpump creaks its welcome. Down a valley, up a slope and abruptly we’re astatine nan ancient corbelled location that is Stuurmansfontein.

The aged room has a two-plate stove, candles and carry-water pots and we hole pasta, mushrooms, broccoli and pesto, past spot 2 straight-backed chairs cautiously retired connected nan stoep astatine nan beforehand door. You could not inquire for a better, much romanticist meal spot. Our chairs go front-row seats to nan champion ray show connected Earth: nan Original Karoo Planetarium. We eat successful absolute silence, occasionally looking up successful awe astatine nan Celestial Highway supra us.

When it gets chilly outside, we yet scamper successful and observe much of nan magic that is Stuurmansfontein. We ray each nan candles we tin find and dot them astir nan place. In nan rich | light, it’s imaginable to relive nan frontier days erstwhile bywoner (tenant farmer) Fanie Bergh and his family occupied this fold successful nan hills.

According to section legend, nan Botha family (who still ain nan farm) fto Oom Fanie and his people unrecorded present for free. And they wanted for nothing. They planted consequence trees: grapes, quinces, apples, oranges, figs and pomegranates, utilizing nan attic arsenic a storeroom. A windpump supplied them pinch plentifulness of caller water. And they had roses increasing each complete nan place, those Heritage-type roses pinch a very beardown fragrance.

Tannie Bergh was good known successful nan territory for her awesome coffee, and her concealed laic successful nan dried figs she crushed successful pinch nan beans. When nan family needed a chop aliases two, Oom Fanie would spell retired and sprout a sheep, they’d butcher it and shop nan cuts successful nan coolest spot they could find: nether nan marital bed. And if it dripped a small blood, well, that was fine. The floors were made of humor and dung anyhow.

When nan Berghs planted wheat, they would abstracted nan atom from nan chaff connected nan threshing level astir 200m down nan hill, storing nan atom successful different typical small purpose-built corbelled house. They hardly ever needed to spell shopping successful town.

Stuursmansfontein, wherever nan Karoo stars travel down to shake hands you. Image: Chris Marais

The Beehive location route

Our adjacent sojourn to a corbelled Karoo location is astatine Osfontein, besides successful nan Carnarvon district. There, we find a magnificent aged hearth successful nan oldest portion of nan building. The domed tile of this conception is darkened by aged smoke. It looks and feels for illustration an ancient Tuscan room that has been converted into an friendly restaurant, complete pinch fireside frontage. In nan chamber section, we dishonesty backmost connected nan hand-quilted throws and look up astatine nan massive, mesmerising chromatic dome above.

In nan precocious wintertime of 2018, conscionable earlier nan legendary snowfall blizzard that freezes up astir of nan Karoo for a very agelong weekend, we are tooling astir nan veld pinch Fraserburg husbandman Pieter le Roux.

We get astatine a acold distant and mini chromatic corbelled house, which Le Roux is trying, somewhat successful vain, to support together, but it is falling isolated ever truthful slowly, for illustration a cracked egg.

Entrance to Osfontein, different singular corbelled impermanent house. Image: Chris Marais

The workplace stonework astir Osfontein is ancient – and effective. Image: Chris Marais

The mesmeric interior of a corbelled location packed chromatic design. Image: Chris Marais

‘Karoo Roads’ co-author Julienne du Toit settles down for a convention of humanities homework. Image: Chris Marais

Aubrey Klaaste of Williston engaged pinch his corbelled location crafts. Image: Chris Marais

The corbelled hut connected a workplace extracurricular Fraserburg, which was erstwhile location to nan family tutor. Image: Chris Marais

Apparently a small much than a period ago, this area was farmed by Oom Sarel Marais and his woman Tant Johanna. He was very short, she was large. “This small corbel was nan workplace school,” says Le Roux. “A coach was imported to amended 12 section children. She was known to beryllium a wellness and fittingness fanatic.”

One day, Oom Sarel came successful to cheque if she was each correct and was greeted pinch nan show of his caller coach testing nan beams, suspended upside-down for illustration a bat.

“Every nighttime she would do pull-ups and bent from nan beams, astir apt successful her undies,” says Le Roux. “The children loved spying connected her.”

All of which leads 1 simply to reason that, successful galore ways, life successful a corbelled Karoo location rocks. DM/ML

Stay there

Stuurmansfontein Corbelled House

Tel: 053 382 6097 aliases 087 802 0819 aliases 082 221 7500 aliases 072 352 8070

Email: [email protected]

Osfontein Guest Farm, Carnarvon

Tel: 072 310 7979 aliases 082 662 4092

Email: [email protected]

Upper Karoo Tombstone Tour: Elsa van Schalkwyk

Tel: 072 074 0919 aliases 053 391 3069

Email: [email protected]

This is an extract from Karoo Roads II – More Tales from nan Heartland, by Chris Marais and Julienne du Toit.

For an insider’s position connected life successful nan Dry Country, get nan three-book typical of Karoo Roads I, Karoo Roads II and Karoo Roads III (illustrated successful achromatic successful white) for only R800, including courier costs successful South Africa. For much details, interaction Julie astatine [email protected]