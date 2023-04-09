Katie Cotton, Who Led Apple’s Media Strategy for 18 Years, Dies

4 hours ago
(Bloomberg) -- Katie Cotton, a longtime Apple Inc. communications main who served arsenic a steward for nan company’s iconic marque during nan Steve Jobs era and beyond, has died.

“We’re profoundly saddened by Katie’s passing,” Apple said successful a connection Monday. “She was an bonzer personification and she made countless contributions complete nan people of her two-decade profession astatine Apple. Our thoughts are pinch her loved ones and everyone who had nan opportunity to activity pinch her.”

Cotton was named Apple’s vice president of communications successful 1996 and stayed successful that domiciled until her status successful 2014, crafting nan company’s media strategy and helping orchestrate its groundbreaking motorboat events. She worked down nan scenes arsenic a champion of Apple’s marque and famously protected Jobs done his wellness decline.

Cotton near nan institution astir 2 years into nan tenure of Tim Cook, Jobs’s successor arsenic main executive officer. Her clip astatine nan institution coincided pinch 1 of nan astir singular comebacks successful tech history, pinch Apple rebounding from near-insolvency to go nan astir valuable business successful nan world.

In an online obituary, her family said she “passed peacefully” connected April 6 and that she is “recognized arsenic 1 of nan astir singular women successful nationalist relations and trading successful technology.”

