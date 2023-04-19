Katy Perry hopes to 'bring light and love' at King Charles III's Coronation Concert

Katy Perry will execute astatine King Charles III's Coronation Concert connected May 7, 2023. Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Katy Perry shared her excitement astatine being invited to execute astatine King Charles III's Coronation Concert which will hap connected nan grounds of Windsor Castle connected May 7.

The "American Idol" judge admitted that she is thankful for nan opportunity. She told Access Hollywood successful a caller interview, "I'm conscionable truthful grateful to beryllium asked for these moments and that I person nan songs to I deliberation support them."

The "Firework" vocalist remarked that "it's each astir nan songs astatine nan extremity of nan day" and besides noted her affiliation pinch 1 of nan monarch's foundations, The British Asian Trust. She was appointed an ambassador of The British Asian Trust, a kindness founded by His Majesty erstwhile he was Prince of Wales, successful 2020.

"It's earthy because it's a instauration that helps successful [stopping] kid trafficking which is monolithic and horrible," Perry explained adding that she is besides "an ambassador for UNICEF."

"So some of those things really are my halfway values and arsenic a mother, I cognize firsthand what's astir important — which are these guiltless children," she added.

As to her plans astatine King Charles III's Coronation Concert, she shared, "I'm going location to correspond myself arsenic an ambassador and conscionable to bring nan ray and nan love. That's each I ever want to bring."

Perry did not springiness a hint arsenic to what songs she will execute astatine nan concert. But she jokingly said that she will virtually bring nan ray to nan arena erstwhile showed a photograph of her taken from her 2019 MET Gala appearance. She dressed arsenic a chandelier for nan event.

BBC announced connected April 14 that nan 38-year-old popular superstar will beryllium among nan performers astatine nan star-studded performance on pinch chap "American Idol" judge Lionel Richie. Other performances will travel from British popular group Take That, opera prima Andrea Bocelli, singer/songwriter Freya Ridings, Welsh bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel, and classical-soul composer/pianist Alexis Ffrench.

They will dress up nan "eclectic line-up of artists who will execute astatine nan arena celebrating nan Coronation of Their Majesties The King and The Queen successful beforehand of 20,000 members of nan nationalist and invited guests, arsenic good arsenic millions watching and listening astatine location – connected BBC One and BBC iPlayer arsenic good arsenic BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds."

At nan clip of nan announcement, Perry shared her excitement to execute astatine nan Coronation Concert. She besides looked guardant to helping "shine a further ray connected nan British Asian Trust's Children's Protection Fund, whose activity includes on-ground initiatives to fundraising, pinch nan purpose to find solutions to kid trafficking."

The BBC announced that much performers are "due to beryllium announced." Meanwhile, state euphony prima Luke Bryan, who is besides a judge connected "American Idol," expressed his disappointment that he did not get invited to perform.

He told Access Hollywood that Perry and Richie are being secretive astir their performances and their outfits astatine nan concert. He said, "They're not letting maine successful connected immoderate secrets because they cognize of my level of jealousy that I didn't get nan invite."

King Charles III's Coronation Concert will return spot a time aft he will beryllium formally crowned nan caller monarch successful a ceremonial officiated by nan Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, successful London's Westminster Abbey connected May 6. He will beryllium crowned alongside his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, who will return connected nan title of "Queen" aft nan coronation. To observe this important event, pubs will enactment unfastened until 1:00 a.m. alternatively of nan accustomed closing clip of 11:00 p.m. The hold will let venues crossed England and Wales to service customers an other 2 hours betwixt Friday, May 5, and Sunday, May 7.