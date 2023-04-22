Kazakhstan, which has nan longest onshore separator pinch Russia of immoderate erstwhile Soviet state, has been trying to trim dependence connected Russia
Kazakhstan ramped up oil exports bypassing Russia in nan first 4th of 2023 arsenic it seeks to trim its dependency connected its immense neighbour, information from industry sources and Refinitiv showed.
While Kazakh oil exports through nan Caspian Sea and nan Caucasus are comparatively small, they person risen sharply since Moscow began what it calls a "special subject operation" successful Ukraine successful February past year.
Kazakhstan, which has the longest onshore separator with Russia of immoderate erstwhile Soviet state, has been treading a delicate statement to trim dependence on Russia without alienating its neighbour.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has refused to recognise the Russian-annexed regions of Ukraine and has sought to limit Kazakhstan's reliance on Russia, including connected its immense web of oil pipelines and ports.
Data seen showed that oil supplies from nan Caspian Sea larboard of Aktau to Azerbaijan's Baku, nan main azygous route bypassing Russia, jumped to 163,436 tonnes successful January - March from 28,875 tonnes successful nan aforesaid play successful 2022.
Kazakhstan's authorities proscription company, Kazmortransflot, said that 104,000 tonnes of oil were further sent to nan Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline successful nan January-March period.
Kazakhstan also supplies much than 80,000 tonnes of oil a period to China. Last year, Kazakhstan's oil exports via routes different than Russia reached 1.8 cardinal tonnes (36,000 barrels per day), up by 638,000 tonnes from 2021.
Kazakh oil is not taxable to Western sanctions, unlike Russian crude, though nan sanctions person created problems for immoderate Kazakh products.
"Russian ports stay toxic for European buyers, truthful the oilmen are playing it safe and looking for routes that are not related to nan (Russian oil pipeline monopoly) Transneft," said a Western trader who deals with oil from Kazakhstan.
The main, and astir profitable, way for lipid exports from Kazakhstan remains nan Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), which supplies nan world marketplace via a Russian Black Sea terminal.
Supplies via CPC dipped 1% past twelvemonth to 51.99 cardinal tonnes, but they still represented much than 80% of total oil exports from Kazakhstan.