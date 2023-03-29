Keanu Reeves recalls details of recent moment of bliss with girlfriend Alexandra Grant

Keanu Reeves is sharing a uncommon glimpse into his narration pinch longtime woman Alexandra Grant.

During a caller question and reply pinch People, nan “John Wick: Chapter 4” prima was asked to share his “last infinitesimal of bliss” and he instantly started to gush astir spending clip pinch Grant.

“A mates of days agone pinch my honey,” nan 58-year-old character said. “We were successful bed. We were connected. We were smiling and laughing and giggling. Feeling great.”

He added, “It was conscionable really bully to beryllium together.”

Reeves and Grant, 49, person been making love for years. They made their first reddish carpet quality together successful November 2019 astatine nan LACMA Art + Film Gala. Since then, they person mostly kept their narration retired of nan nationalist eye.

In March 2020, Grant, a ocular artist, said astir their reddish carpet debut going viral successful an question and reply pinch British Vogue.

“I deliberation each azygous personification I knew called maine successful nan first week of November, and that’s fascinating,” she recalled. “But nan mobility I’ve been asking successful each of this is: ‘What is nan opportunity for good?’”

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant pinch their book, "Ode to happiness," during "Paris Photo" connected Nov. 10, 2017 successful Paris, France. Pierre Suu / GC Images

According to nan publication, nan 2 had been adjacent friends for years earlier exploring their romanticist connection.

In 2011, Reeves and Grant published a image book together called “Ode to Happiness,” a guideline to thief readers clasp a much optimistic outlook connected life. Grant painted nan illustrations while Reeves provided nan text.

“The book was made arsenic a surprise, by me, for Keanu, arsenic a backstage gift,” Grant revealed to British Vogue.

She continued, “All our friends sitting successful nan room sewage nan giggles erstwhile I gave it to him — they said, ‘Please people it!’ So that’s really we sewage into publishing.”

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant be nan MOCA Gala 2022 connected June 04, 2022 successful Los Angeles, CA. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

The mates besides tally publishing location X Artists’ Books together, according to nan publication.

In June 2022, nan brace made another nationalist quality together. Grant and “The Matrix” prima held hands arsenic they attended nan MOCA Gala 2022 astatine The Geffen Contemporary astatine MOCA successful Los Angeles.

Reeves lovingly stared into Grant’s eyes arsenic they posed for photos connected nan reddish carpet.