KeePassXC Password Manager Review: New and Improved?

Rating: 8/10 ? 1 - Does not work

2 - Barely functional

3 - Severely lacking successful astir areas

4 - Functions, but has galore issues

5 - Fine yet leaves a batch to beryllium desired

6 - Good capable to bargain connected sale

7 - Great and worthy purchasing

8 - Fantastic, approaching best-in-class

9 - Best-in-class

10 - Borderline perfection Price: $0

Justin Duino / How-To Geek

KeePassXC is an open-source, free password head that takes nan shot from older, likewise named package and runs pinch it. It’s praised crossed galore online forums, but really bully is it really? Can it guidelines up to nan competition?

All successful all, KeePassXC decidedly earns mention among nan best password managers, though it comes pinch immoderate sizable asterisks. The biggest 1 is that arsenic an open-source product, it whitethorn beryllium free, but it besides lacks nan polish of galore manufacture leaders. As such, it’s not for everybody, though anybody that likes old-school cool will emotion it.

Here's What We Like Free

Open source

Great autofill And What We Don't Interface is clunky

No typical entries for in installments cards

No mobile app

How-To Geek's master reviewers spell hands-on pinch each merchandise we review. We put each portion of hardware done hours of testing successful nan existent world and tally them done benchmarks successful our lab. We ne'er judge costs to endorse aliases reappraisal a merchandise and ne'er aggregate different people’s reviews. Read much >>

What Is nan Difference Between KeePass and KeePassXC?

Before we spell immoderate further, though, I should make clear that nan password head I reviewed is KeePassXC, not KeePassX (so nary “C”) aliases moreover plain aged KeePass. KeePassXC is simply a fork of these older versions and has made immoderate reasonably awesome changes. The biggest of these is astir apt nan interface and nan truth that KeePassXC doesn’t make nan aforesaid wide usage of plugins.

If you person immoderate acquisition pinch KeePass, you astir apt work together that it could person done pinch an update—it was astir apt 1 of nan biggest strikes against it erstwhile I compared KeePass to Bitwarden. Booting it up was a existent blast from nan past, pinch an interface that was consecutive from nan past century.

KeePassXC is simply a batch amended successful this regard. Though it’s not arsenic slick arsenic immoderate of nan professionally made programs retired there, it strikes a bully equilibrium betwixt modern easiness of usage and early 2000s flexibility. In fact, compared pinch different password managers that for illustration to rotation old-school—Bitwarden is simply a premier example—I really for illustration KeePassXC a small amended simply because it gives you so galore much options.

The inferior of nan different large alteration could beryllium up for debate, however. For galore users, plugins are nan bosom and psyche of KeePass, giving nan programme unparalleled elasticity and usefulness. Though nan guidelines type of KeePass tin moreover charitably beryllium champion described arsenic a spot rough, plugins fto you alteration almost each facet of it: nan interface, autofill, information protocols, beautiful overmuch everything.

If you’re a large instrumentality of this facet of KeePass, I person a emotion you’re not going to beryllium crazy astir KeePassXC simply because it apt isn’t really you would person modified nan program. For much easy-going users who don’t for illustration to tinker, though—and I see myself successful that group—KeePassXC is an betterment successful almost each way.

Is KeePassXC Easy to Use?

Just because it’s an betterment complete an early type doesn’t needfully make KeePassXC good, though. Overall, it’s not excessively bad, but if you comparison it to nan easiness of usage of Dashlane, say, it tin beryllium a spot rough. Though you will fig things retired eventually, KeePassXC does return immoderate getting utilized to.

For this review, I utilized KeePassXC for Linux, but location are versions for Windows and Mac arsenic well. Currently, KeePassXC doesn’t person apps for Android aliases iPhone/iPad. Instead, nan organization recommends immoderate alternatives that will activity pinch your KeePassXC files.

They’re officially extracurricular of nan purview of this review, but I played astir pinch immoderate of these mobile apps, and each seemed comparatively easy to use, though a acold outcry from nan easiness of usage offered by paid counterparts. If you’re a dense smartphone user, KeePassXC whitethorn not beryllium nan champion prime for you.

Starting With KeePassXC

The truth that you’re dealing pinch a very different benignant of password head is clear from nan beginning, pinch moreover nan downloads page having immoderate overseas instructions. However, nan main download for each operating strategy will activity correct retired of nan container without excessively overmuch tweaking.

Once installed, you tin opt to commencement a caller database aliases unfastened an existing one. Think of a database arsenic a repository for a circumstantial group of passwords, each of which is encrypted and password protected. This intends that KeePassXC tin beryllium utilized crossed different settings.

For example, you tin person a individual database and different 1 you stock pinch your spouse aliases your colleagues without risking relationship accusation bleeding into nan other. Though having to unlock each database separately is simply a spot cumbersome, it does hole immoderate issues pinch sharing permissions.

If you commencement a caller database, you’ll beryllium asked to sanction it arsenic good arsenic set immoderate settings. This whitethorn beryllium a spot excessively analyzable for those that aren’t information fanatics, truthful you whitethorn want to instrumentality pinch nan defaults. Still, I for illustration nan power KeePassXC gives you, whether you cognize what to do pinch it aliases not.

Adding Passwords

This aforesaid level of power extends to each facet of KeepassXC, including nan item you tin adhd to entries. I person to opportunity that while, arsenic a whole, it useful rather well, adding caller entries tin consciousness a spot clunky aft nan streamlined interface of a 1Password, particularly since you can’t really categorize entries, only tag them.

I for illustration nan overview you get and nan item you tin add, but different services do an arsenic bully aliases moreover amended job. Dashlane, for example, lets you do each this and more, though, of course, you person to salary for nan privilege. In essence, you tin adhd almost everything to KeePassXC, but it defaults to passwords. To adhd things for illustration in installments paper specifications and nan like, you request to create civilization fields.

Autofill and nan Browser Extension

Saving passwords is only portion of nan equation, of course. Another important facet of password managers is their expertise to autofill. I was amazed really good KeePassXC useful successful this regard, though to get it moving feels a spot for illustration trying to fig retired immoderate esoteric mystery.

Like each password managers, you request nan web hold to autofill passwords you travel across, which successful this case, intends you request to instal it, past manually sync it pinch your KeePassXC client, and past participate your password. In betwixt these steps, you request to refresh your browser a lot, but then, for illustration magic, it works.

Unlike astir different password managers, nan browser hold isn’t a mini-control room—there’s thing really there. All you really get is simply a mini KeePassXC logo successful nan introduction section of each tract you person credentials for. Then, each you request to do is click, and it conscionable useful perfectly.

I emotion this autofill feature: location are nary pop-ups, nary confirmations, nothing. Just click, and it’s done. Of each nan password managers I’ve reviewed, KeePassXC does this nan best, without a doubt.

Is KeePassXC Free?

Another immense use of KeePassXC is that it’s wholly free. Not only tin you download and usage it without spending a penny, but location are besides nary upgrades aliases modules that request to beryllium paid for. It’s besides free for commercialized use, truthful businesses that want a company-wide password head person a beautiful coagulated action that won’t costs a penny.

That said, you could get a password head for illustration Bitwarden for conscionable $10 per twelvemonth and get nan aforesaid functionality arsenic KeePassXC but pinch a overmuch sleeker interface. 1Password and Dashlane, too, connection packages for little than $35 per year, meaning for a comparatively mini magnitude of money, you tin get a programme that does nan aforesaid but is simply a small easier to use.

However, for nan costs (or deficiency thereof), KeePassXC is astir apt among nan champion password managers retired there. Only Bitwarden comes adjacent successful what its free type tin do.

Can You Trust KeePassXC?

KeePassXC seems trustworthy, though it does person a large onslaught against it erstwhile compared to galore different security-focused package successful that it hasn’t undergone a third-party audit. However, you could reason those aren’t foolproof, either (and I person successful my article connected whether you should spot your VPN).

In nan spot of a third-party audit, KeePassXC offers thing other which could beryllium arguably better, namely continuous development. As an open-source, community-driven project, its codification is nether continuous reappraisal by volunteers. Where audits usually only return a snapshot of code, nan method utilized by projects for illustration KeePassXC intends that immoderate clip immoderate alteration is made, respective group will beryllium connected apical of it to make judge it’s moving arsenic intended.

Still, though, I can’t reason pinch anybody that prefers to usage a much master instrumentality that has nan seal of support of a ample institution and a master audit. At nan aforesaid time, nan biggest password head ungraded progressive LastPass, which had each that, while KeePassXC truthful acold has operated without immoderate issues.

Should You Use KeePassXC?

KeePassXC is nan champion password head that’s besides difficult to urge for those that want a polished personification experience. While there’s a batch to for illustration here—and I considered utilizing it arsenic my ain individual password head for a basking minute—it has a fewer strikes against it, each of which are successful nan interface, though not being capable to adhd costs cards by default is annoying.

While I for illustration that KeePassXC is free, nan reasonable costs of astir password managers—most are little than $35 per year—is worthy nan improved interface you’ll get each time. That said, if you don’t mind messing astir pinch buttons and you for illustration your package open-source and community-made, KeePassXC whitethorn beryllium 1 of nan champion options retired there.