Keith Reid Dies: Procol Harum Lyricist On ‘A Whiter Shade Of Pale’ And Other Hits Was 76

Keith Reid, who cowrote nan lyrics for astir of Procol Harum’s original songs, died March 23 of cancer, his woman confirmed. No specifications connected location were provided.

Reid was a writer connected Procol Harum’s biggest hit, 1967’s “A Whiter Shade of Pale,” arsenic good arsenic connected group classics arsenic “A Salty Dog,” “Conquistador,” “Shine connected Brightly” and “Grand Hotel.”

Born connected October 19, 1946, successful Hertfordshire, England, Reid began collaborating pinch Procol Harum keyboardist Gary Brooker successful nan 1960s. One of their first associated efforts, “A Whiter Shade of Pale,” reached No. 1 successful their autochthonal U.K., arsenic good arsenic successful Australia, Canada, and respective European countries. It besides reached No. 5 on Billboard’s Hot 100 singles floor plan successful nan U.S.

Although not a performing personnel of Procol Harum, Reid was basal to nan group’s mystique. His sometimes-oblique lyrics kept fans guessing arsenic to interpretations, fueling discussions that kept nan set successful nan forefront of prog-rock successful nan era.

Procol Harum successful 1974, from left: Alan Cartwright, Chris Copping, B.J. Wilson, Gary Brooker, Keith Reid and Mick Grabham Michael Putland/Getty Images

Reid contributed lyrics to Procol Harum until 2017. In addition, Reid’s songs were recorded by Annie Lennox, Willie Nelson and Heart, among others. He was besides 1 of 4 songwriters connected “You’re nan Voice,” a world deed for Australian vocalist John Farnham.

Reid besides released an medium titled The Common Thread, utilizing his lyrics sung by artists for illustration erstwhile Babys frontman John Waite and Southside Johnny Lyon.

On nan business side, Reid was nan laminitis of a institution that handled individual management, publishing and accumulation for artists, including Procol Harum guitarist Robin Trower.

Procol Harum’s charismatic Facebook page offered a tribute to Reid.

“We are sad to perceive of nan decease of Keith Reid. An unparalleled lyricist Keith wrote nan words to virtually each Procol Harum songs, arsenic good arsenic co-writing nan John Farnham deed You’re The Voice. His lyrics were 1 of a benignant and helped to style nan euphony created by nan band. His imaginative, surreal and multi-layered words were a joyousness to Procol fans and their complexity by creation was a powerful summation to nan Procol Harum catalogue. Our thoughts spell retired to his family and friends.”

Survivors see Reid’s wife, identified only arsenic Pinkey.