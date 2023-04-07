Kelly Osbourne introduces her baby boy Sidney to the Easter bunny and captures the adorable moment

23 minutes ago
Kelly Osbourne introduces her newborn babe boy Sidney to nan Easter bunny successful adorable Instagram snap

By Jarret Thomas Sackman and Kate Dennett For Dailymail.Com

Published: 02:37 BST, 7 April 2023 | Updated: 02:37 BST, 7 April 2023

Kelly Osbourne captured an adorable infinitesimal connected Thursday erstwhile she introduced her babe boy Sidney to nan Easter bunny.

The reality star, 38 – who precocious showed disconnected her glitter purple hair – looked gorgeous successful a floral dress pinch feline oculus spectacles arsenic she cradled her newborn beside nan elephantine Easter bunny. 

The caller mom protected her child's personality by covering his look pinch a purple bosom emoji. 

'Baby Sidney and I conscionable met nan Easter bunny,' captioned Osbourne, treating her 2.5 cardinal followers to nan saccharine photo.

'Ooohhh one retrieve those days Wonderful,' wrote Sharon Stone successful nan comments section.  

Too cute: Kelly Osbourne captured an adorable infinitesimal connected Thursday erstwhile she introduced her babe boy Sidney to nan Easter bunny. 'Baby Sidney and I conscionable met nan Easter bunny,' she wrote

Sidney is Osbourne's first kid pinch her fellow Sid Wilson, 45, who is nan turntable DJ for Slipknot 

Kelly precocious opened up astir returning to activity aft giving commencement to Sidney, sharing a selfie connected her Instagram grid pinch a very honorable caption. 

'I person a newfound respect for moving mothers,' wrote nan girl of Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne. 'I took my first occupation since having a baby.'

'Having to time off him this greeting was 1 of nan hardest things I person ever done. This time can’t spell by speedy capable for me. I can’t want to person him backmost successful my arms.'

The pursuing day, Kelly revealed that she had taken her boy to activity aft struggling pinch being isolated from him. 

She shared a threat of herself successful nan car while holding nan apical of nan car seat, adding successful nan caption, '#Day2 I could not time off him again truthful its bring your #BringYourBabyToWorkDay.'

In summation to nan symptom of being separated from her baby, Kelly's narration pinch her mother besides took a hit aft Sharon confirmed nan commencement of Sydney and shared his sanction connected tv during an quality connected Talk TV successful January. 

In response, Kelly issued a connection connected her Instagram Story, writing: 'I americium not fresh to stock him pinch nan world. It is nary one's spot but excavation to stock immoderate accusation astir my baby.' 

Purple dream: Osbourne welcomed her babe boy 4 months ago. She shares Sidney pinch Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson, 45

Motherhood: Kelly precocious took her boy to activity aft struggling pinch being isolated from him

Uncle Jack: The reality prima shared a saccharine photograph past period of her and babe Sidney spending value clip pinch her relative Jack Osbourne, 37

Her eventual joy: Osbourne first announced news that she was expecting past May successful an Instagram post

Long clip friends: Kelly and Sid made their narration nationalist successful January of past year, aft being friends for 23 years

Osbourne first announced news that she was expecting past May successful an Instagram post.

She wrote to fans: 'I cognize that I person been very quiet these past fewer months truthful I thought I would stock pinch you each arsenic to why. I americium complete nan satellite to denote that I americium going to beryllium a Mumma. To opportunity that I americium happy does not rather trim it. I americium ecstatic!'

While she has not yet confirmed nan nonstop day of Sidney's birth, Kelly took to her Instagram Story successful November and appeared to beryllium teasing that she was astir to spell into labor. 

'Ok,' she wrote successful achromatic against a elemental achromatic background. 'Here we go.'

Source Dailymail

