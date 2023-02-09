Kelvin Yeboah will be fully fit after three or four weeks - FC Augsburg coach Enrico Maassen

47 minutes ago
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Kelvin Yeboah will be fully fit after three or four weeks - FC Augsburg coach Enrico Maassen

Kelvin Yeboah will beryllium afloat fresh aft 3 aliases 4 weeks - FC Augsburg coach Enrico Maassen

Former Strum Grza attacker Kelvin Yeboah is connected his measurement backmost aft injuring his ft twice.

Nonetheless, nan 22-year-old Ghanaian-born Italian will beryllium missing from FC Augsburg for an indefinite play of time.

Head coach Enrico Maassen was circumstantial astir nan caller wintertime signing's downtime during a news briefing successful beforehand of Saturday's crippled against VfL Wolfsburg.

Yeboah will request astatine slightest 3 to 4 weeks earlier he tin beryllium wholly incorporated again, according to nan trainer.

This intends that nan Fuggerstadt attacker will only go a viable action for nan existent twelfth-placed broadside successful nan season's closing stretch.

On 8 January 2022, Kelvin Yeboah signed pinch Italian broadside Genoa. After suffering relegation pinch nan Grifone and playing nan first half of nan play astatine nan 2022–23 Serie B level, Yeboah was loaned retired to Bundesliga broadside FC Augsburg connected 18 January 2023, pinch an action to buy.

He has made 8 appearances and assisted 1 extremity successful nan Bundesliga.

More
Source Footballghana

Related Article

Felix Afena-Gyan was not handed a late Black Meteors call-up - Fred Acheampong

Felix Afena-Gyan was not handed a late Black Meteors call-up - Fred Acheampong

47 minutes ago
Thomas Partey should be ready for Arsenal’s game against Leeds United – Mikel Arteta

Thomas Partey should be ready for Arsenal’s game against Leeds United – Mikel Arteta

47 minutes ago
We have a very good relationship with Ghana FA – Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reveals

We have a very good relationship with Ghana FA – Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reveals

47 minutes ago
We cannot afford to lose or draw against Real Tamale United - Asante Kotoko coach Abdul Gazale

We cannot afford to lose or draw against Real Tamale United - Asante Kotoko coach Abdul Gazale

47 minutes ago
Scoring for Ghana in the international break has boosted my confidence – Bournemouth striker Antoine Semenyo

Scoring for Ghana in the international break has boosted my confidence – Bournemouth striker Antoine Semenyo

47 minutes ago
Thomas Partey was not fit enough to play against Angola last Monday – Mikel Arteta

Thomas Partey was not fit enough to play against Angola last Monday – Mikel Arteta

47 minutes ago

Popular Article

Michelle Darragh's killer Benjamin Coman avoids life in jail amid claims of 'psychotic depression'

Michelle Darragh's killer Benjamin Coman avoids life in jail amid claims of 'psychotic depression'

22 hours ago
‘Grateful to be alive’: Patron describes shooting horror ordeal at Italian restaurant in Durban

‘Grateful to be alive’: Patron describes shooting horror ordeal at Italian restaurant in Durban

18 hours ago
South Africa’s Oscar Pistorius denied parole a decade after killing girlfriend

South Africa’s Oscar Pistorius denied parole a decade after killing girlfriend

13 hours ago
Rafael Alun Tersangka KPK, Ini Tanggapan Stafsus Sri Mulyani

Rafael Alun Tersangka KPK, Ini Tanggapan Stafsus Sri Mulyani

19 hours ago
News24.com | It took 'guts and courage' for Reeva's mother to attend Pistorius' parole hearing - lawyer

News24.com | It took 'guts and courage' for Reeva's mother to attend Pistorius' parole hearing - lawyer

14 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.