Former Strum Grza attacker Kelvin Yeboah is connected his measurement backmost aft injuring his ft twice.

Nonetheless, nan 22-year-old Ghanaian-born Italian will beryllium missing from FC Augsburg for an indefinite play of time.

Head coach Enrico Maassen was circumstantial astir nan caller wintertime signing's downtime during a news briefing successful beforehand of Saturday's crippled against VfL Wolfsburg.

Yeboah will request astatine slightest 3 to 4 weeks earlier he tin beryllium wholly incorporated again, according to nan trainer.

This intends that nan Fuggerstadt attacker will only go a viable action for nan existent twelfth-placed broadside successful nan season's closing stretch.

On 8 January 2022, Kelvin Yeboah signed pinch Italian broadside Genoa. After suffering relegation pinch nan Grifone and playing nan first half of nan play astatine nan 2022–23 Serie B level, Yeboah was loaned retired to Bundesliga broadside FC Augsburg connected 18 January 2023, pinch an action to buy.

He has made 8 appearances and assisted 1 extremity successful nan Bundesliga.